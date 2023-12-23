The blessings for same sex couples

By Bishop Pablo Virgilio David President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines

Last Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, the Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith released a Declaration entitled “Fiducia Supplicans,” with the approval of the Holy Father, Pope Francis. It is clear in its content and intent. Basically, it elaborates “On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings.”

The document speaks for itself, and therefore does not require much explanation. In fact, in paragraph 41, it says, “What has been said in this Declaration regarding the blessings of same-sex couples is sufficient to guide the prudent and fatherly discernment of ordained ministers in this regard. Thus, beyond the guidance provided above, no further responses should be expected about possible ways to regulate details or practicalities regarding blessings of this type.”

The document has an introduction where the Prefect of the said dicastery, Victor Manuel Cardinal Fernandez points out that “this declaration remains firm on the traditional doctrine of the Church about marriage, not allowing any type of liturgical rite or blessing similar to a liturgical rite that can create confusion.”

“Within the horizon outlined here appears the possibility of blessings for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex, the form of which should not be fixed ritually by ecclesial authorities to avoid producing confusion with the blessing proper to the Sacrament of Marriage. In such cases, a blessing may be imparted … upon those who, recognizing themselves to be destitute and in need of his help, do not claim a legitimation of their own status, but who beg that all that is true, good, and humanly valid in their lives and their relationships be enriched, healed, and elevated by the presence of the Holy Spirit.” (FS31)

“…precisely to avoid any form of confusion or scandal, when the prayer of blessing is requested by a couple in an irregular situation… the blessing should never be imparted in concurrence with the ceremonies of a civil union, and not even in connection with them. Nor can it be performed with any clothing, gestures, or words that are proper to a wedding. The same applies when the blessing is requested by a same-sex couple.” (FS 39)