‘The Boys’ final season set for April 2026

Prime Video announced on Dec. 6, 2025, that the fifth and final season of The Boys will premiere on April 8, 2026. The announcement was made during CCXP Brazil, where more than 3,000 fans gathered at the Thunder Stage.

Showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke appeared with cast members Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone and Colby Minifie. The panel revisited moments from previous seasons and presented the official teaser for the final season.

Season five will premiere with two episodes, followed by weekly releases. The series finale is scheduled for May 20. The season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

In the final season, Homelander exerts full control, while Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie are held in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie attempts to organize resistance, Kimiko is missing, and Butcher returns with a virus capable of eliminating Supes, setting off a chain of events that will affect the world and its characters.

The Boys is based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures. / PR