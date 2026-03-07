The Boys releases trailer for final season

PRIME Video has released the official trailer for the fifth and final season of the superhero drama The Boys.

The series will return on April 8, 2026 with two episodes, followed by weekly releases leading to the series finale on May 20. The season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

The trailer reunites the show’s central characters as the story moves toward its final confrontation.

In the new season, Homelander holds near-total control, ruling a world shaped by his increasingly erratic and authoritarian impulses. Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie are imprisoned in a so-called “Freedom Camp,” while Annie attempts to organize a resistance against the powerful Supe forces. Kimiko’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Butcher returns with a dangerous plan involving a virus capable of wiping out all Supes, setting off a chain of events that could alter the fate of both humans and superheroes.

The Boys is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The television adaptation was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as an executive producer.

Executive producers include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures. / PR