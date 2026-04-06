‘The Brides at Triton’ marks fifth year with growth,stories of lasting love

More than 90 wedding exhibitors gathered for “The Brides at Triton Wedding Expo 2026,” marking its fifth year at Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark and reinforcing its reputation as one of Cebu’s premier wedding expos.
From March 21 to 22, couples and families explored curated services, exclusive deals and creative concepts, reflecting the evolving nature of modern weddings.
“Weddings today are no longer simple occasions, but deeply personal journeys shared with family and loved ones,” said Anders Hallden, vice president for operations and general manager of Jpark. “The Brides at Triton keeps evolving as a wedding expo. It is now becoming a platform for creative ideas and personal stories to come together.”
Beyond the displays and planning essentials, the event highlighted real-life perspectives on marriage through celebrity couple Melai Cantiveros-Francisco and Jason Francisco, who shared insights drawn from over a decade together.
“When you first get married, you’ll be in the honeymoon phase for a while, but along the way, it becomes much deeper than that,” Melai said during an onstage interview. “You realize why God gave you to each other. In my 13 years of being married to Jason, I realized we both learned immensely from each other and that made us fall deeply for each other.”
Jason, meanwhile, described love as a daily commitment rather than a constant feeling.
“Being married doesn’t mean you’re in love every day,’” he said. “But as long as you stay and keep doing your best, that’s real love. You experience a different kind of love every day.”
Their candid exchange resonated with attendees, reinforcing a central theme of the expo: that marriage is sustained by shared purpose and the conscious decision to grow together.
Complementing the expo was the Fashion Show, which staged a runway show featuring designers Chynna Mamawal, Jaki Peñalosa, Axel Que and SCI PH. Each collection reflected a distinct narrative, from traditional white bridal wear and locally inspired textiles to avant-garde pieces that drew subtle references from church architecture. SCI PH presented accessible designs that aimed to deliver a complete bridal experience without compromising creativity.
Amid the fashion, exhibits and expert advice, it was the stories of real relationships that defined the event. With her signature humor, Melai captured the spirit of the celebration.
As it celebrates its fifth year, Jpark’s “The Brides at Triton” continues to highlight that weddings are more than a single day of celebration. They are the beginning of a shared life shaped by intention, choice and commitment. / PR