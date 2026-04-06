‘The Brides at Triton’ marks fifth year with growth,stories of lasting love

“When you first get married, you’ll be in the honeymoon phase for a while, but along the way, it becomes much deeper than that,” Melai said during an onstage interview. “You realize why God gave you to each other. In my 13 years of being married to Jason, I realized we both learned immensely from each other and that made us fall deeply for each other.”

Jason, meanwhile, described love as a daily commitment rather than a constant feeling.

“Being married doesn’t mean you’re in love every day,’” he said. “But as long as you stay and keep doing your best, that’s real love. You experience a different kind of love every day.”

Their candid exchange resonated with attendees, reinforcing a central theme of the expo: that marriage is sustained by shared purpose and the conscious decision to grow together.

Complementing the expo was the Fashion Show, which staged a runway show featuring designers Chynna Mamawal, Jaki Peñalosa, Axel Que and SCI PH. Each collection reflected a distinct narrative, from traditional white bridal wear and locally inspired textiles to avant-garde pieces that drew subtle references from church architecture. SCI PH presented accessible designs that aimed to deliver a complete bridal experience without compromising creativity.

Amid the fashion, exhibits and expert advice, it was the stories of real relationships that defined the event. With her signature humor, Melai captured the spirit of the celebration.

As it celebrates its fifth year, Jpark’s “The Brides at Triton” continues to highlight that weddings are more than a single day of celebration. They are the beginning of a shared life shaped by intention, choice and commitment. / PR