The burden of growing up too soon

The older we become, the wiser we get. Experience teaches us lessons that shape our decisions, reminding us that age often brings maturity. However, in the rapid rise of trends—especially those amplified by social media—where do we draw the line between what should be normalized and what should be questioned?

We live in a world where almost anything can become a trend: handmade crafts like crochet, dance steps, or fun challenges. Yet some trends raise serious concerns. A long time ago, the “3 a.m. challenge” was criticized and even petitioned to be banned because children might imitate it.

Today, however, a new trend has emerged—teenagers posting their gender reveals and pregnancies online. Unlike the earlier challenge, these posts are often accepted, even celebrated, on social media. This contrast raises an important question for society: how young is too young, and how old is too old to carry responsibilities that can change the course of a life?

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) have repeatedly sounded the alarm specifically regarding the “very young adolescents” (10–14 age group). While overall teenage pregnancy (15–19) has seen a decline in recent years, pregnancies in the under-15 bracket have arguably increased. In 2022, there were 3,135 births to mothers aged 10–14, which was a significant increase from previous years (roughly 35 percent increase from 2021 to 2022 alone). Of the more than 150,000 recorded births, the majority involve adolescents aged 16 to 17.

Many voices have spoken against this issue. Celebrity and Save the Children Ambassador Liza Soberano emphasized, “When a girl gets pregnant, her dreams are put on hold.

Instead of focusing on her education or playing with her friends, she faces the daily challenges of caring for a child, leaving her little time for school or to study.”

Senator Risa Hontiveros has also raised her concern, citing her own experience as a mother of four while pushing for the Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Bill.

Yet this bill has remained pending in the Senate for over three years, stalled by controversy after several senators withdrew their support due to debates over alleged “international standards.”

Meanwhile, viral posts now show teenagers as young as 12 sharing their pregnancies online—not as cautionary tales, but sometimes framed as empowerment. This reflects how conversations around teenage pregnancy have shifted, especially in digital spaces. What was once considered taboo is now openly discussed, even celebrated in certain contexts.

This development raises important questions about society’s values. Why do we stigmatize natural conditions like pimples or armpit discoloration, yet treat teenage pregnancy as something to be normalized? The issue is not about judging individuals who face these realities, but about examining the broader cultural attitudes that shape how we respond to them.

Age, therefore, is not just a number. It is tied to readiness, responsibility, and opportunity. When young people take on adult responsibilities too early, their education, health, and future prospects are often affected. The challenge for this generation is to foster balanced conversations—ones that neither shame nor glamorize teenage pregnancy, but instead focus on support, education, and prevention. Only then can we answer the questions meaningfully: how young is too young, and how old is too old—and ensure that age is not just a number, but a safeguard for the future of our youth.

Jen Hershey Alterado / Abellana National School