‘The Cat in the Hat’ returns in 2026

“THE Cat in the Hat” is back and already stirring up curiosity as one of the most recognizable children’s stories heads for another big-screen adaptation in November 2026.

Warner Bros. has unveiled its latest take on Dr. Seuss’ classic and the project is leaning hard into playful chaos, bright visuals and the kind of surreal energy that made the original story a generational favorite.

Set to bring the beloved cat and his trademark mischief to a new audience, the film is shaping up as a family-friendly event that blends nostalgia with a modern studio spectacle. / BKA