11,000 pupils get school supplies

AROUND 11,000 public elementary students in Cebu City received school kits from the City government on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

The City distributed 2,403 school kits to Alaska Mambaling Elementary School, 2,068 to students of Mambaling Elementary School, 2,459 to Punta Princesa Elementary School, and 4,119 school kits to Don Vicente Rama Elementary School.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who led the distribution, with councilors Franklyn Ong and Phillip Zafra, encouraged students to continue and do well in their studies.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that the City targets to distribute school supplies to around 120,000 elementary students in all public schools in Cebu City. The distribution started on Friday.

Garcia, in a press conference last Monday, July 29, said the City plans to distribute the supplies to all public school students across the city’s 80 barangays within one month.

Garcia said the school kits, contain a school bag, ball pens, pencils, and notebooks, among others.

“Basta estudyante ka, hatagan gyud ka (If you are indeed a student, you will receive one),” he added.

The funding for these school supplies comes from the 2023 budget allocation; however, delays in the procurement process and time constraints prevented the City Government from distributing the supplies last year.

When asked about the reasons for the delay, Garcia could not provide a definite answer. He said it might be due to the large volume of the delivery, which caused the holdup. / JPS