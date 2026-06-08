Cebu

‘The Clash’ singing champion graduates with nursing degree in Cebu

‘The Clash’ singing champion graduates with nursing degree in Cebu
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Singer Golden Cañedo, the first grand champion of GMA’s talent competition “The Clash” in 2018, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

The Cebuana singer shared her graduation photos on social media, marking a new milestone in her personal journey.

Cañedo said she chose a different path despite her success in entertainment, explaining that growth sometimes means pursuing new directions. “Life leads us to different paths, and sometimes growth means choosing a new journey. Entertainment gave me unforgettable experiences and amazing people, but I also had dreams beyond the spotlight that I chose to pursue,” she said.

The 24-year-old native of Minglanilla, Cebu, expressed pride in completing her studies despite challenges. “Today, I’m proud to share a new milestone — my graduation,” she said.

She also described the difficulties she faced as a working student balancing studies and music. “Beyond this diploma are sacrifices, sleepless nights, tears and prayers. Nursing student by day, singer by night. There were tough days but I kept going and trusted God’s plan. This isn’t the end of a dream, but the start of a new one,” she added. / TRC S

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