1. She can tell firsthand why she has all that money in banks, what the SALN entries mean and how her businesses gained all that profit.

2. Defense witnesses have so far failed to persuade the public, if not the senator-judges, that the

piling up of VP Sara’s personal wealth has been honest and legal.

Her testimony could be the “pivotal moment,” to cap the defense presentation, like the scene in courtroom movies where the defense topples the prosecution evidence with the ace up the sleeve of the accused. What drama it would lend to the defense oral argument before the verdict.

3. VP Sara appearing directly may persuade the skeptical public, particularly those who tend to believe that evidence against her is devastatingly solid and needs to be crushed. Direct explanation could work where procedural arguments have not.