Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio is not yet sure. On Nov. 27, 2026, as the defense nears the end of its witness presentation, VP Sara said she had not yet talked with her lawyers about whether she would take the witness stand.
Would she attend in person the reading of the verdict? She is “unsure” if she would be in Davao for December “thanksgiving activities.”
PRO in testifying and personally explaining.
1. She can tell firsthand why she has all that money in banks, what the SALN entries mean and how her businesses gained all that profit.
2. Defense witnesses have so far failed to persuade the public, if not the senator-judges, that the
piling up of VP Sara’s personal wealth has been honest and legal.
Her testimony could be the “pivotal moment,” to cap the defense presentation, like the scene in courtroom movies where the defense topples the prosecution evidence with the ace up the sleeve of the accused. What drama it would lend to the defense oral argument before the verdict.
3. VP Sara appearing directly may persuade the skeptical public, particularly those who tend to believe that evidence against her is devastatingly solid and needs to be crushed. Direct explanation could work where procedural arguments have not.
CON in appearing live, in the flesh before Senate.
1. Prosecutors and judges will grill VP Sara intensely on bank accounts, dollar deposits and SALN statements. Inconsistencies and discrepancies will expose cracks in the defense narrative.
2. VP Sara is not known for being phlegmatic, staying calm in hostile, emotional exchanges. As a lawyer, she has had little experience in court battles. On the contrary, the public recalls that sometimes she could escalate a verbal joust into physical assault.
3. Testimony under oath goes into the record and statements will be examined and used against VP Sara, not just for impeachment purposes but also for her personal and political life.
She would be placed under a virtual high-power microscope, or examined by multiple high-definition cameras. What she would say or do would be flashed, figuratively, on giant screens and broadcast on mega speakers with subtitles in big letters for the entire nation to watch and hear.
Can the prosecution seek to compel the personal appearance of VP Sara?
The Senate impeachment court through a spokesman said VP Sara cannot be compelled to attend her own trial because of her constitutional right against self-incrimination. The defense panel cites the 1987 Constitution, which prohibits compulsion of an accused to give testimony for the prosecution.
VP Sara argued that the burden of proof lies with the prosecution and that appearing through counsel, which she has done since the trial’s start, or remaining silent is “not admission of guilt.”
Apparently so, but since the prosecution has already submitted evidence of unexplained wealth – and bank and Amlac records are already with the Senate – the burden of proof may have already shifted and the accused, VP Sara, may now have to do the heavy lifting.
Defense witnesses so far may have failed and VP Sara may need to do it herself.
Not testifying personally and directly, after presentation of evidence of
the personal wealth, may enforce
the allegation that –
it is unexplained;
and cannot be explained by defense witnesses or even the respondent herself.