The colors that light us

ABELLANA National School (ANS) proudly took part in National Arts Month (NAM), a nationwide celebration held every February highlighting Filipino artistry through exhibits, performances, and collaborative projects.

At ANS, activities included spoken poetry, festival dances, hip-hop, painting, digital art contests, filmmaking, and singing competitions. These events encouraged students to express themselves freely, focusing on passion beyond academics.

On Feb. 23, 2026, Grade 8 students competed in a social dance contest, showcasing dynamic steps and creativity. Dion Drei Dallas Del Mar shared how last-minute costume cancellations and doubts tested their resolve.

Through encouragement and teamwork, they overcame these challenges and won first place for outstanding choreography. Their journey proved that perseverance and cooperation make success possible.

While some joined for grades, NAM’s deeper value lies in teamwork. Preparing dances with handmade costumes and original choreography often brought disagreements and exhaustion, yet teamwork transformed challenges into unity and joy. It is in these moments that students discovered the strength of collaboration.

NAM, also recognized as Mapeh month, empowers youth talents across the school. It is more than a celebration — it is a movement that embraces the three Cs: Creativity, Culture, and Collaboration, inspiring students to unite through art.