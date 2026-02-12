The curious origins of Valentines's Day

Tracing the origins of Valentine’s Day can be as tricky as finding a Valentine yourself — it’s messy and strangely beautiful. It might start with the pagan festival Lupercalia, where fertility rites involve goat sacrifices and playful whip‑striking. Or it could be the feast day of St. Valentine, a martyred priest whose story of love and defiance survived centuries. Maybe it’s thanks to a poet, Chaucer, who wrote, “And I a maid at your window, To be your Valentine.”

Romantic, isn’t it?

The priest who challenged an emperor

One of the most enduring stories links Valentine’s Day to St. Valentine, a Christian priest in Rome during Emperor Claudius II’s reign. According to Catholic Online, Valentine secretly performed marriages for Christian couples and aided persecuted Christians — both serious crimes in the emperor’s eyes.

“A relationship between the saint and emperor began to grow, until Valentine attempted to convince Claudius of Christianity,” the site writes. Claudius, angered by Valentine’s defiance, ordered him to either renounce his faith or face execution. Valentine refused, and on Feb. 14 — believed to be in 269 — he was beaten with clubs and beheaded outside the Flaminian Gate. Other sources place his death in 270, 273, or even 280, adding to the mystery of his life.

“Other depictions of St. Valentine’s arrests tell that he secretly married couples so husbands wouldn’t have to go to war,” the site adds. Over time, Valentine became a symbol of love and happy marriages. But when romance first became tied to his name remains uncertain, showing how the holiday’s meaning has evolved across centuries.

When birds helped define love

Interestingly, Valentine’s Day may owe as much to nature as it does to saints. Medieval French observers noticed that birds began choosing their mates in mid-February. According to The Forest Bathing Institute, this natural timing was eventually fixed in Feb. 14.

As this idea spread across Europe, the day gradually became associated with courtship and romance. Gifts, letters, and tokens of affection emerged long after Valentine’s martyrdom, shaping the Valentine’s Day we recognize today.

