The dance of discipline: Aspiring warriors of Yaw-Yan

In the heart of Cebu City, tucked away on Sanciangko St. in Barangay Kalubihan, a small gym echoes with the sounds of focused breathing, rapid footwork and the sharp snap of kicks slicing through the air. This is Team Zapata Gym, founded in 2019 by Grand Master Emiliano “Dodong Zapata” Dacuyan, a legend in Filipino martial arts.

At 61 years old, Dacuyan is not only a living symbol of discipline and resilience, but also a guardian of a fierce tradition, Yaw-Yan, or Sayaw ng Kamatayan, the “Dance of Death.” This Filipino martial art, originally created by Napoleon “Master Nap” Fernandez in 1972, fuses Jeet Kune Do, Karate, Eskrima, Aikido and Judo into a unique and deadly system tailored for the Filipino body and spirit.

Dacuyan’s journey began at the age of 14, when he first laced up gloves and stepped into the ring in Manila. From humble beginnings, he rose to become a five-division kickboxing champion, conquering weight classes from flyweight to lightweight. His name became synonymous with strength, skill and unyielding dedication.

But perhaps his most important legacy isn’t his championship belts, it’s the young warriors he now trains.

Inside Team Zapata Gym, boys and girls as young as six years old are introduced not just to punches and kicks, but to the values that turn fighters into champions: discipline, respect and responsibility. Dacuyan doesn’t just train them to fight, he trains them to think, to focus and to grow into well-rounded individuals.

These young fighters are now making their own marks, with several preparing to represent Cebu in upcoming national tournaments like Batang Pinoy 2025. For them, Yaw-Yan is more than a sport, it’s a path toward personal transformation.

Outside the ring, Grand Master Dacuyan has also lived a life of quiet service. When not training students, he once worked as a part-time close-in security for VIPs, embodying the same alertness and discipline that he instills in his students today.

In a world full of distractions and easy shortcuts, Team Zapata Gym stands as a beacon a place where the next generation learns that greatness is forged in sweat, sacrifice and the relentless rhythm of Yaw-Yan.