The daughter of a former showbiz couple is now set to take on roles under VMX

Angel Castro, daughter of Diego Castro III and Raven Villanueva, is the newest addition to VMX, formerly known as Vivamax.

The actress said she changed her screen name to Angel because she shares the same name as Atty. Claire Castro, an undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Office.

The 27-year-old actress said her father knew she signed a contract with Viva, but he was not aware that she would specifically enter VMX.

Castro was previously known as a contract artist under Sparkle GMA Artist Center, but she eventually chose not to renew her contract, saying she no longer intended to continue in showbiz at that time.

“It’s just chance happening and this time, I felt right because I am much older now. I’m much more ready.

“At the time, I wasn’t really ready because I couldn’t handle the bashing. I couldn’t handle the roles — it was very heavy, very exhausting. But now I feel like I’m more ready for anything. Put me in anything,” she said in an interview with Pep.ph.

She also shared her thoughts on doing intimate scenes:

“To be honest, with the love scenes, I wasn’t nervous at all. It felt normal because there was no one in the room except the cameraman and the assistant director. So I wasn’t really scared to do the love scene. And also, I am very comfortable with my body, so it was no big deal.”

When asked if she could be the “next VMX queen,” she replied: “Wow, I want that! It’s a big compliment that people are saying that, and I am very, very excited for my future.” / TRC