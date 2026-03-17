‘The Dinosaurs’ sparks emotional reactions online

"THE DINOSAURS," narrated by Morgan Freeman, has been sparking emotional reactions across TikTok, where clips and reaction videos about the show have been widely shared.

The documentary explores the rise and extinction of dinosaurs over millions of years, using modern fossil research and CGI reconstructions to revisit prehistoric ecosystems and the creatures that once dominated Earth.

Many users have posted tearful reactions, with some joking that the series even gave them an “existential crisis” because of its reflective tone on life and extinction.

Others, however, have shared mixed opinions.

On Reddit, one user commented, “It’s fine, but it feels like a dino documentary for TikTok attention spans,” suggesting that the show may lean toward short, viral moments rather than deeper storytelling. (NPG)