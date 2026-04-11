The downfall of a nation lies in its education

Like many students my age, I have dreams I want to turn into reality and goals I am determined to reach. Of course, I want to succeed. People often say the path is simple: finish school, earn a diploma, and land a well-paying job. They are not wrong—but for many of us, it is not that easy.

Education is one of the most powerful tools for the future, yet for some, it remains out of reach. Many students are forced to choose between education and income because of poverty. No matter how hard one works, financial struggles can hold people back. My family is not well-off, but I am fortunate enough not to face this choice. Still, I am aware that others are not. As a community, we must demand fairness and call on the government to support students in need, because where you start in life should not determine how far you go. After all, education is a nation’s backbone—without it, the economy weakens, the workforce shrinks, and more people are left struggling to survive.

This is not just an isolated issue. It is happening in Talisay. I see classmates and neighbors forced to choose between school and work. Some drop out mid-semester to support their families, while others work night shifts and attend school during the day, exhausted and unable to focus. Data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development shows that Talisay City once had the highest number of out-of-school children in Cebu’s First District. Of 774 children, 272, or about 26 percent, were engaged in child labor, according to SunStar Cebu. These are not individual failures but signs of a system that has yet to provide the support students need.

These figures represent lost potential—young people who could have been artists, engineers, doctors, and leaders. If nothing changes, more students will fall through the cracks, and the cycle of poverty will only deepen.

I may be young, but I understand this reality. When forced to choose, students will choose survival, because the future is uncertain. If nothing changes, the situation will worsen and more students will remain trapped in poverty. Everyone deserves a chance to achieve their dreams—it should be a right. If we do not act now, when will we? Change is possible if we speak out, demand fairness, and push leaders to provide real, accessible support for students facing this dilemma.

Georgina Elloise Belleza Reyes / Talisay City National High School