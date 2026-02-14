The E-bike that serves as home and hope

BEFORE sunrise, 50-year-old Kenneth Bayutas wakes up beside his three-year-old daughter, Niña, inside the e-bike that serves as both their livelihood and their home.

Bayutas became a single father when his wife fell into a coma and died shortly after giving birth to Niña via cesarean delivery. While the newborn spent her first week in an incubator, Kenneth was forced to navigate the sudden loss of his partner and the overwhelming responsibility of raising a child alone.

With no permanent roof over their heads, Bayutas now balances fatherhood and survival on the streets. Each day is a cycle of pedaling his e-bike to earn a living while providing constant care for Niña. He prepares her meals and keeps her safe by his side as he navigates traffic to provide for their daily needs.

Though grief and hardship remain central to his story, they are matched by a relentless determination. In every trip he takes and every sacrifice he makes, Kenneth Bayutas demonstrates a resilience shaped entirely by the love for his daughter.

Euclen Maye B. Simene / Talisay City National High School