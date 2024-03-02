The ‘Expose’ experience: Celebration of Cebuano talent

ON FEB. 22, 2024, drawing and singing from Cebuano artists shared the same spotlight amid bottles of beer and pizza. Three Cebuano acts spanning different generations released their latest songs, while seasoned artists immersed themselves in the world of visual arts through live drawing.

This was the scene during the collaboration between Viva Records and Vios Center of Arts. Music and art converged beautifully at “Expose: Art Workshop Music & Vinyl” held in Handuraw Pizza Mandaue.

Arts

Under the tutelage of Artemio Anga, participants delved into the world of charcoal art during the workshop, guided by his 15 years of teaching experience and even more years as an artist himself. Charcoal, often overlooked as a basic medium, took center stage as the fundamental tool for drawing.

“The anatomical standard canon of the arts, they are rules. You can’t underestimate the significance of each element once it’s rendered in art because it holds its own placement and character,” remarked Anga when asked about realistic sketching.

For the instructor, the live model can be of any age. Each character has its own beauty and each has their own specific placement in the paradigm of arts. Charcoal drawing serves as the basic foundation for seasoned artists to study values, lines, drawing and proportion.

Vios Center of Arts graciously opened its doors for a three-hour event, providing a serene and conducive environment for artists to immerse themselves in their craft.

Music

As the evening unfolded at Expose, the stage came alive with live music performances by Viva recording artists, featuring both cover songs and upcoming releases.

Chiqui Lastierre of Viva Records Philippines, one of the organizers in the Expose event, has always wanted to aim for a creative hub in Cebu where talents emerge. Expose’s success beautifully illustrates this dream, demonstrating the immense potential of Cebu’s music scene and the artists who call it home.

DaivJstn. DaivJstin, a Cebuano artist known for his music tailored for tender romances, has embraced newfound freedom in his music career. His latest track, “Napaibig,” inspired by a college crush, takes a more acoustic direction compared to his previous jazz-influenced releases.

The song, along with his 2021 hit “Hindi Hiniling Pero Dumating,” speaks to the theme of romance and has gained significant traction on TikTok and Spotify. DaivJstin’s journey with Viva Records has been a fulfilling one, with his music now reaching a wider audience and earning him unexpected invitations and opportunities. He looks forward to creating more heartfelt music in the future.

Ryle Jhon. Ryle Jhon’s journey from hospital housekeeper to recording artist with Viva Records is a demonstration to his musical passion and perseverance.

Starting his musical journey at 14, he explored various genres and eventually auditioned for Viva Records in 2019, where he found success with his original compositions. His music, influenced by acoustic pop, ballads and alternative rock, reflects his personal experiences and explores themes of romance and courtship. Ryle Jhon’s latest track, “Pangalan,” delves into the concept of courtship and is a proof to his evolving artistry.

Iping Amores. Iping Amores, once known for belting out aggressive tunes as a punk rocker, has transitioned into a new chapter as a councilor in Labangon, Cebu City. Despite this shift, his commitment to music remains unwavering, evident in his upcoming release, “Barko.”

Signed under Viva Records, Amores is set to unveil a fresh track that promises listeners an intriguing backstory of a seaman’s life and unexpectedly mellow melody. This new song reflects his evolution as an artist, showcasing a more reflective and nuanced approach to his music.

Amid the performances, Expose underscored Cebu’s creative scene, highlighting the city’s rich pool of talent. With support from various industries, Cebu’s artists are poised to make a significant impact on the global stage. However, they rely not only on streams but also genuine support from their community.

With the world waiting to discover their talents, Expose served as a venue to offer a glimpse into the bright future of these remarkable individuals. S