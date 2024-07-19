The Filipino fish guide: From market to meal

With the school season back in full swing, many students are heading back to the city for another semester of dorm life. The thrill of independence is real but grocery shopping can be daunting, especially when navigating the fish section.

“The Philippines has long been ranked among the top fish-producing countries in the world, with fisheries a strategically important sector for both food security and livelihoods,” stated a June 2022 report commissioned by non-profit organization Oceana Inc., prepared by independent fisheries and aquatic resource consulting company MRAG Asia Pacific and the Philippine Department of Science and Technology.

The report also details 10 of the “most commonly consumed” fish at a national level: Tilapia, Round Scad, Milkfish, Frigate Tuna, Big-eyed Scad, Bali Sardinella, Yellowfin Tuna, Slipmouth, Threadfin Bream and Indian Mackerel.

This guide aims to demystify the fish aisle and help identify common fish that are staples in Filipino cuisine:

Tilapia

Tilapia is a medium-sized fish with a dark, almost black, skin and a slightly pinkish-white flesh. Known for its versatility and affordability, it is often farmed in freshwater ponds, rivers and lakes. Tilapia has a mild flavor and firm, flaky texture, suitable for frying, grilling, steaming and baking. It is commonly used in dishes like sinigang (sour soup), escabeche (sweet and sour fish) and inihaw (grilled fish).

Galunggong

Galunggong (Round Scad) is a small, torpedo-shaped fish with a metallic blue-green color and silver sides. It has a firm texture and slightly sweet flavor, making it adaptable for various cooking methods. Often fried and served with vinegar dipping sauce, galunggong can also be grilled and paired with fresh tomatoes and onions or stewed in dishes like sinigang and paksiw (vinegar-based stew).

Bangus

Bangus (Milkfish) has a shiny, silver body and numerous small bones. This national fish of the Philippines has a distinctive and mild flavor that pairs well with various ingredients. Bangus is commonly cooked in soups, fried, grilled, barbecued, stuffed, or stewed with spices, ginger and vinegar.

Tulingan/Budboron

Tulingan/Budburon (Frigate Tuna) are easily identifiable by their streamlined bodies and dark, almost black, upper sides with silvery-white bellies. Prized for their firm, dark meat and rich flavor, they are often marinated and grilled as “Inihaw na Tulingan.” “Paksiw na Budburon” is another common recipe where the fish is stewed in vinegar with garlic, ginger and vegetables.

Matangbaka

Matangbaka (Big-eyed Scad) is a small, silvery fish recognized by its distinctive large eyes and sleek body. Found in the coastal waters of the Philippines, it is prized for its firm, white flesh. A traditional recipe is “Inihaw na Matangbaka,” where the fish is marinated with calamansi, soy sauce and garlic before being grilled.

Tamban

Tamban (Bali Sardinella) is a small, slender fish with a silvery-blue color and shiny scales. Known for its rich flavor and high omega-3 content, Tamban is often used in Filipino dishes. “Ginataang Tamban,” where the fish is cooked in coconut milk with vegetables and spices, is a common preparation. Another method is drying the fish to make “Tuyo,” which is salted and sun-dried.

Tambakol

Tambakol (Yellowfin Tuna) is a large fish with a torpedo-shaped body and bright yellow fins. Highly valued for its tender, pink flesh, this versatile fish is a staple in many Filipino households. “Kinilaw na Tambakol,” where the raw tuna is marinated in vinegar, calamansi juice, onions and chili peppers, is a beloved dish. “Sinigang na Tambakol” features the tuna in a sour tamarind broth with vegetables.

Sapsap

Sapsap (Slipmouth) is a small, flat fish with a shiny, silver body and almost translucent flesh. It has a delicate texture and mild flavor, often cooked whole. A popular recipe is “Pritong Sapsap,” where the fish is seasoned and fried until crispy, making it a perfect accompaniment to steamed rice.

Bisugo

Bisugo (Threadfin Bream) is easily spotted by its slender body and distinctive pinkish hue. Known for its sweet, mild flavor, this fish is a favorite in Filipino cuisine for its versatility. “Pesang Bisugo” is a comforting dish where the fish is simmered in a ginger-flavored broth with vegetables, offering a light and nourishing meal.

Alumahan

Alumahan (Indian Mackerel) has a shiny, silver body with a blue-green back and high-fat content, making it ideal for grilling, frying or smoking. A classic dish is “Paksiw na Alumahan,” where the mackerel is stewed in vinegar with garlic, ginger and vegetables, creating a savory, tangy taste.

Other notable mentions for their popularity among locals include the Anduhaw, Lapu-lapu, Katambak, Mamsa, Maya-maya, Potpot and Tamarong.

Anduhaw

Recognized by its elongated body and silvery sides, Anduhaw (Indo-Pacific King Mackerel) is prized for its firm, white flesh and rich flavor, making it ideal for grilling and frying. “Kinilaw na Anduhaw,” a raw fish salad marinated in vinegar, onions and chili peppers, is popular.

Lapu-lapu

Lapu-lapu (Grouper) is known for its stout body and distinctive spots. It is highly valued for its delicate and flavorful meat. Often steamed, fried, or used in soups and stews, “Steamed Lapu-lapu” is a classic preparation with ginger, garlic and soy sauce. “Sweet and Sour Lapu-lapu” features the fish fried and then simmered in a tangy sweet and sour sauce.

Katambak

With its firm texture and mild flavor, the medium-sized Katambak (Spotted Javelin) is commonly found in coastal waters. It is often grilled or fried. “Inihaw na Katambak” is a traditional dish where the fish is marinated and grilled. “Pesang Katambak” features the fish in a ginger-flavored broth with vegetables.

Mamsa

Recognized by its large size and powerful build, Mamsa (Giant Trevally) has a firm texture and rich flavor. It is often grilled or cooked in stews. “Inihaw na Mamsa” is a common preparation where the fish is marinated and grilled.

Maya-maya

Known for its vibrant red skin and sweet, moist, and tender meat, Maya-maya (Red Snapper) is often steamed, grilled, or used in soups and stews. “Sinigang na Maya-maya” features the fish in a sour tamarind broth with vegetables. “Grilled Maya-maya” is marinated and grilled.

Potpot

Potpot (Small-scale Scad) has a silver body with a bluish-green back and is often fried or grilled. “Pritong Potpot” is a simple preparation where the fish is seasoned and fried until crispy.

Tamarong

Identified by its distinctive large eyes and silvery body, Tamarong (Big-eyed Scad) is often enjoyed grilled or fried. A favorite recipe is “Fried Tamarong,” where the fish is deep-fried and served with a spicy vinegar dipping sauce.

How about canned fish like tuna and sardines? Well, they still have a place in Filipino cuisine. According to the same report, “The consumption of fresh fish among urban and rural consumers did not differ greatly at the national level, but rural consumers ate significantly greater amounts of canned fish, dried fish, fish paste and various ‘Other’ fish and crustacean species.”

Whether it’s prepared fresh or enjoyed from a can, the consumption of fish remains to be an integral part of Filipino culture, providing nourishment and flavor to countless meals across the nation. S