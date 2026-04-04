Yes, you read that right. Ube has finally stepped into the spotlight and claimed its place on the stage. What was once a staple in every Filipino household — tucked into a bite of pandesal — is now repackaged.

We now have ube lattes, cheesecakes and croissants. It looks better, sells better and travels better, but the process dilutes something real. Articles in publications like the New Oxford Review discuss the gentrification of ube, debating whether Filipinos are losing their cultural essence or finally gaining recognition.

This is not just about ube.

The same thing applies to how people discuss mental health — and to a generation trying to discuss it. On Feb. 11, 2026, Sen. Robin Padilla called the youth “weak” for being open about struggles like depression. His statement made awareness seem like something to hide. That mentality misses the point.

People are entitled to their opinions. Let us look at the bigger picture of why the country seems to take steps backward regarding mental health.

Senator Padilla argued the youth have become addicted to social media. He claimed older generations better understand camping, roads and making friends. The youth have not lost the essence of these experiences. They excel at establishing boundaries, recognizing exploitation and calling out issues older generations tolerated.

The stigma surrounding mental illness, along with phrases like “noong panahon namin,” makes visiting mental health facilities difficult for young people in the Philippines. They feel they carry an invisible label that reads, “Look at me — I’m weak.”

Senator Padilla made the statement during a Senate hearing on child safety on social media. His justification referenced rising suicide rates, making the situation complex. Addressing social media addiction requires more than removing the product of a changing world.

The National Government must give greater attention to mental health facilities. People labeled “crazy” or “hopeless” deserve the care and respect given to those with physical illnesses. Society must address the effects of societal change.

Consider the comparison again.

Calling this generation weak is like recognizing ube only when it becomes trendy, aesthetic and marketable, while ignoring its origins. People tend to support mental health only when it is digestible: a hashtag, a trend, or #MentalHealthMatters.

Watching a generation openly express what others suppressed causes discomfort. It forces reflection. Instead of confronting this discomfort, critics label openness as fragility.

Ube did not lose its essence because it evolved. People forget its roots when focusing on its new form. The same applies to the younger generation; seeing only sensitivity misses the underlying substance.

Senator Padilla should step into a counseling center and let someone ask, “How are you?” If his voice does not crack, perhaps empathy is missing. What looks like weakness is often honesty — a trait never freely allowed before.

That honesty unsettles people the most.

Aljean F. Zerna / University of the Visayas