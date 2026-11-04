The glam, the gore and the Halloween looks of Cebu stars

CEBU has long been home to some of the country’s most beautiful faces. But this Halloween, the challenge was to go beyond looking good. Could these Cebuano stars pull off transformations scary enough to send chills down someone’s spine, or would they manage to strike the perfect balance between beauty and fright?

The latter seems to be the winning formula. From horror-film sirens and vampire queens to intergalactic agents and royalty, these personalities showed that a Halloween look can be both striking and spooky.

Here are some of the transformations that caught our attention.

Gazini Ganados as Jennifer Check

Beauty queen Gazini Ganados went full horror as Jennifer Check from the cult classic film “Jennifer’s Body.”

She took the transformation a step further by recreating scenes from the movie herself, complete with killer edits, a heart-eating moment, a flaming tongue and those unmistakable teeth. It was a pretty convincing take on the film’s flesh-eating femme fatale.

Bea Luigi as Agent L from Men in Black

Another beauty queen, Bea Luigi, traded the pageant stage for an intergalactic mission as Agent L from “Men in Black.”

In true Bea Luigi fashion, she made the look both sexy and cool, pairing a suit with shorts and boots. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail, keeping it out of the way as she took on the job of catching extraterrestrial troublemakers.

Janine Berdin as Marceline the Vampire Queen

Singer Janine Berdin embraced her darker side as Marceline the Vampire Queen from “Adventure Time.”

The transformation also brought back a high school memory, as Janine recalled asking a friend to call her Bonnibel, a reference to Princess Bubblegum’s real name in the animated series.

With her youthful looks and signature musical instrument, Janine made a natural fit for the vampire queen. All she needed was a little bite to complete the look.

Shuvee Etrata as Lovi Poe in Temptation Island

Shuvee Etrata brought the sultry side of Halloween with her take on Lovi Poe’s look in “Temptation Island.”

Wearing a nude, body-hugging dress, she channelled the actress’s character with a playful mix of glamour and comedy. Her transformation proved that Halloween does not always have to be about monsters and jump scares.

Kyle Echarri as Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights

Kyle Echarri took inspiration from Jacob Elordi’s brooding portrayal in “Wuthering Heights.”

Trading the usual horror references for a darker, romantic look, Kyle brought a little period-drama intensity to the Halloween lineup. Mysterious, dramatic and certainly easy on the eyes.

Kai Montinola as Princess Mia from The Princess Diaries

Cebu’s darling Kai Montinola went royal for Halloween, transforming into Princess Mia from “The Princess Diaries.”

Her look paid tribute to the beloved character’s journey from an ordinary teenager to a princess. While hers leaned more toward fairytale glamour than fright, Kai showed that a little royal treatment can also make a Halloween statement.

Juan Karlos as Tommy

Singer Juan Karlos and his girlfriend, Dia Mate, brought a prom-night classic to Halloween with their take on Carrie and Tommy from the horror film “Carrie.”

The couple recreated the iconic prom scene, with Juan Karlos wearing a blue suit, tie and crown as Tommy, while Dia channelled Carrie in her prom look. A romantic-looking moment with a chilling backstory, their transformation was a fitting nod to one of horror cinema’s most memorable scenes.

And if this year’s costumes are any indication, we can only look forward to what they have in store for the Halloweens to come. / JAT