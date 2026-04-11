The harsh reality between paychecks and books

Over the City of Talisay—and the Philippines itself—the number of student workers continues to rise rapidly. Moreover, as the cost of living increases, more students are compelled to seek employment while continuing their studies. This reality highlights a pressing issue: poverty forces students to prioritize survival over education.

Being a student worker comes with several disadvantages.

First and foremost, attempts to balance academic responsibilities with employment often result in limited time for studying, rest, and personal development, preventing young Filipinos from fully experiencing their youth. Consequently, many working students struggle to meet academic expectations, resulting in missed deadlines and declining performance.

Moreover, the number of employed students has been confirmed by the Commission on Higher Education, reporting that approximately 216,000 college students in the Philippines balance work and studies. This phenomenon is not only confined to major cities but is also present in smaller communities, including the City of Talisay. It reflects a nationwide concern that demands urgent attention and action.

Second, the burden not only leads to declining academic performance but also affects students’ well-being. Working while studying can cause extreme stress, as students worry about survival while managing their academic responsibilities. In addition, a 2025 report from BusinessWorld Online states that about 36% of working students have faced physical health concerns, while 33% have experienced mental health difficulties.

One positive development is that the Philippines has approved Republic Act No. 7658, which prohibits the employment of children under the age of 15.

However, this alone is not enough to end the cycle of challenges. The number of working Filipino students continues to rise, driven by multiple underlying factors, most notably poverty. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), many Filipino households continue to face financial instability, which pressures students to contribute to daily expenses.

In conclusion, the increasing number of working students in Talisay City and across the Philippines highlights a deeper societal issue: poverty and financial hardship force them to balance education with employment. To address this, a multifaceted approach involving educational institutions and local government units is necessary. Scholarship programs and financial aid should be expanded to ensure that students can focus on their studies without the pressure of earning.

Lastly, educational institutions and local governments are not the only ones responsible for addressing this issue—communities, families, and students themselves must also play a role. Parents or guardians can provide guidance and financial support, while students can seek opportunities that help them balance their responsibilities. Only then can society begin to confront the harsh reality between paychecks and books.

Zinnia Mae P. Manzanades / Talisay City National High School