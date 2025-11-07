The hidden contamination you can't see in floodwater

When typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) hammered Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, the flooding was immediate and visible. Streets were swallowed, homes submerged and families were forced to evacuate in the dark.

In the days after a typhoon, health rarely feels like the first concern. Survival becomes immediate and physical. Yet it is in these exact moments, when exhaustion sets in and daily routines collapse, that sickness begins to slip in quietly.

Floodwater carries bacteria, animal urine and wastewater — contamination that is invisible but easily transferred to clothing, hands, containers and open wounds. Stagnant pools and humid heat also become ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.