The highs and lows of suede shoes

Having suede shoes in unpredictable weather is like committing to a complicated relationship. You adore them, but you know they can emotionally destroy you at any given moment. If you left the house wearing sneakers and it suddenly rains, you feel like you just dodged divine punishment. That the universe is on your side.

But the moment you actually wear the suede pair, the day you dress a little nicer, the day you want to feel stylish, it’s almost guaranteed that the sky opens up like it has a personal vendetta against you. One drop of rain hits your toe, and your soul leaves your body.

And the emotional rollercoaster is real. So what’s the lifespan of a suede shoe, really?

Understanding suede

Experts say the lifespan varies, less a matter of the shoe’s construction and more of the owner’s risk tolerance. Suede, after all, is beautiful but fragile. In 2021, the educational platform MasterClass published a guide explaining that suede is crafted from the underside of animal hide, with sheepskin, cowhide and pigskin being the most commonly used.

Its appeal comes from this unique composition: it is strong enough to last years because it is technically leather, yet soft, thin and vulnerable compared to full-grain leather themselves. This combination of durability and delicacy is precisely why it has endured through fashion eras and why many major sneaker brands continue to incorporate suede into their designs.

Caring for your suede

However, longevity ultimately depends on how well owners care for it. Proper suede maintenance is almost ceremonial. Water, for instance, should be avoided entirely, as suede absorbs moisture quickly and may be permanently damaged as a result.

MasterClass has laid out an explanation in the article saying that regular brushing is essential, using either a brass or nylon suede brush, to keep the nap lifted and the material looking fresh. A suede eraser can remove surface stains, while protective sprays provide an added layer of resistance against accidental moisture. For wet stains, talc powder works to absorb liquid, and for dried stains, a small amount of white vinegar can effectively lift the blemish without harming the material.

In the end, wearing suede shoes is a balance between enjoying fashion and respecting its fragility. Sometimes, style requires both commitment and a little bit of luck with the weather.