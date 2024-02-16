The Hospital at Maayo redefines maternity care with launch of premium Maternity Service Program

The Maternity Service Program (MSP) at The Hospital at Maayo is more than just a healthcare offering; it’s a comprehensive approach that encompasses every facet of a woman’s well-being during her pregnancy and postpartum journey.

Dr. Maria Carmina Joyce Alferez, the esteemed Chief of Clinics at the hospital, emphasizes the vital importance of early prenatal care, considering it the cornerstone of a healthy pregnancy and successful motherhood.

“Our Maternity Service Program is designed with a holistic perspective, ensuring that every expectant mother receives the utmost care and support from prenatal care to delivery and beyond,” Dr. Alferez stated.

Premium service

What sets the Maternity Service Program apart is its commitment to exceptional care and personalized attention.

Unlike traditional practices where resident doctors might attend to expectant mothers, this program offers the unique advantage of having consultant doctors oversee each case.

This premium service ensures that expectant mothers receive unparalleled medical expertise and guidance throughout their pregnancy journey.

Pioneering a new era in maternity care, The Hospital at Maayo’s MSP boasts state-of-the-art facilities, an ambiance conducive to healing, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals.

Dr. Lawrence Chad U. Liu, the visionary Chief Operating Officer and Medical Director, notes that the hospital has consistently raised the bar since its inception.

“From our very beginnings as a Level 1 hospital, we have strived to provide an unparalleled patient experience. We prioritize every patient’s well-being, and our diverse range of services reflects that commitment,” Dr. Liu affirmed.

Dedication

The hospital, now a Level 2 Department of Health-accredited institution, is also in partnership with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and more than 20 major health maintenance organizations (HMOs).

Dr. Faye Abigail A. Fortich, Chief Hospital Administrator, highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing top-tier care during the pivotal journey of motherhood.

“Bringing a new life into the world is a momentous occasion, and it’s our responsibility to ensure that expectant mothers receive the best care possible during this transformative experience,” Dr. Fortich stated.

The Maternity Service Program at The Hospital at Maayo is more than a service; it’s a promise to nurture, support, and empower expectant mothers as they embark on this remarkable journey.

With its unwavering commitment to excellence, state-of-the-art facilities, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, The Hospital at Maayo is setting new standards in maternity care, ensuring that each mother’s birthing experience is safe, positive, and unforgettable. S