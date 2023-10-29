The Hospital at Maayo unveils cutting-edge athletic program for peak performance

The Hospital at Maayo inaugurated its groundbreaking athletic program, a holistic approach to fitness on Monday, October 23, 2023.

The Athletics Program caters to athletes and active individuals seeking to enhance their well-being and optimize their physical performance. It comprises a diverse array of disciplines, encompassing Respiratory Health, Physical Wellness, Rehabilitation, and Nutrition.

Dr. Alferez emphasized that this innovative program is a pioneering endeavor in Cebu, recognizing the necessity for a platform that can empower athletes to excel in their pursuits.

At the core of this program is the Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET), a state-of-the-art assessment that provides profound insights into an individual’s cardiovascular and pulmonary fitness. CPET has the potential to uncover underlying conditions like heart failure, heart disease, and pulmonary ventilation disorders.

The athletics program kicks off this month, offering three distinct packages tailored to your specific needs. Personalized coaching is a cornerstone of the program, ensuring that Maayo’s certified fitness trainers guide participants throughout their journey.

Package A: Maayo Fit

Ideal for beginners, the Maayo Fit package includes a wide range of services such as Resting ECG, CPET with heart zone training and sports-specific consultation with intervention, Myofascial Therapy, Personalized Fitness Training, and Basic Nutritional Counseling. This package is priced at P9,500.

Package B: Maayo Pro

Geared towards the passionate, the Maayo Pro package encompasses Resting ECG, CPET with heart zone training and sports-specific consultation with intervention, Myofascial Therapy, Personalized Fitness Training, Sports-Specific Nutritional Counseling, and Sports Medicine Consultation. This package is priced at P11,000.

Package C: Maayo Elite

Tailored for high-intensity sports enthusiasts and athletes, the Maayo Elite package includes Resting ECG, CPET with heart zone training, Sports-Specific consultation and intervention, Myofascial Therapy, Personalized Fitness Training with Sports-Specific Injury Assessment, Sports-Specific Nutritional Counseling, one session of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and Sports Medicine Consultation. This package is priced at P15,000.

The Hospital at Maayo’s commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare services and unwavering fitness support is exemplified by the integration of CPET into its athletics program. Exclusive add-ons for each package are also available based on individual recommendations.

For more information, you may contact The Hospital at Maayo at (032) 888 2662 or (0998) 962 1234, or visit its website and Facebook page. Elevate your fitness journey with Maayo today! S