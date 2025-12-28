‘The Legend of Hei II’ draws strong early reviews ahead of PH release

THE animated sequel “The Legend of Hei II” is earning strong audience reception ahead of its Philippine theatrical release, continuing the story of Hei as tensions rise between the human and spirit worlds.

Set in a secluded Elfin Guild hidden in the mountains, the film opens with a sudden attack that shatters the guild’s peace and leaves many of its enforcers dead. Guild leader Da Song joins the fight and comes face to face with a figure from his past, signaling a larger threat at hand.

Meanwhile, Hei continues his training under his master, Wuxian, refining his spatial abilities, which remain powerful but unstable. When Wuxian receives an urgent summons from the Guild Headquarters, he brings Hei along for the journey. At the headquarters, Hei witnesses a society where humans and spirits coexist, broadening his understanding of his role in a world on the brink of conflict.

As new and familiar adversaries emerge, Hei is forced to confront questions of identity, responsibility and belonging. The film follows his growth as he navigates loyalty, friendship and the consequences of his increasing power.

A sequel to the 2019 animated feature “The Legend of Hei,” the new film expands the franchise’s mythology while maintaining its focus on character-driven storytelling. According to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 98 percent audience score on its PopcornMeter, with viewers praising its animation, emotional depth and balance of action and heart.

Critics and fans have described the sequel as a strong continuation of the original, citing its visual craftsmanship and themes of growth, connection and coexistence.

“The Legend of Hei II” opens in Philippine cinemas on Jan. 21, 2026. Distributed by Warner Bros., the film is brought to local theaters by Encore Films Philippines. / PR S