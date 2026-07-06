'The Lifeline Project' shows how community partnerships can help save lives

That spirit of community was on display during The Lifeline Project, a medical care and blood donation campaign held on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at the Seaview Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Organized by Angat Cebu BPO (Bayanihan, Pag-asa, Oportunidad) in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross–Cebu Chapter and various community organizations, the initiative brought together healthcare professionals, volunteers, government agencies and private sector partners for an afternoon dedicated to improving access to healthcare while promoting volunteerism and health education.

The project was led by Adrian Gimeno, executive auditor of Angat Cebu BPO, whose leadership helped bring together multiple organizations and volunteers in pursuit of the common goal of serving the community.

‘‘Small acts of kindness can create a lifetime of impact, reminding us that even the simplest gesture of compassion has the power to change lives and strengthen communities,’’ said John Michael Remollo.

Also present during the initiative were Angat Cebu BPO president Ryan Isaac Calda; executive director Remollo; secretary Valerie Cuevas; board members John Patrick Filoteo, Jomarie Alinabon, Vrigens Cabal and Julienne Vilota; together with the group’s dedicated volunteers, who actively supported the successful implementation of the campaign.

Free healthcare missions

Throughout the event, members of the public availed themselves of free medical consultations, medicines and dental services, while qualified donors participated in the mobile blood donation drive to help replenish the local blood supply.

Beyond providing immediate healthcare services, the event emphasized disease prevention and emergency preparedness through a series of educational sessions. Aidvocates president Dr. James de la Cruz led a discussion on HIV awareness, while Leonard Cezar facilitated a session on water, sanitation and hygiene.

Participants also learned life-saving emergency response skills during a CPR lecture and mass demonstration led by Mohamad Janisa Manalao, Hyro Ensertado and Eziel Abrenica.

The campaign reflected a growing recognition that healthcare extends beyond treatment. By combining free medical services with accessible health education, The Lifeline Project encouraged participants to become more proactive about their well-being while strengthening awareness of public health concerns that affect communities every day.

‘‘Prevention begins with knowledge, and healthier communities begin with informed people,’’ said Remollo.

The blood donation drive also underscored the continuing need for volunteer donors, whose contributions help sustain the blood supply for patients undergoing surgery, receiving emergency treatment or managing chronic medical conditions.

Guided by the theme ‘‘Care, Educate, Save Lives,’’ The Lifeline Project demonstrated how collaboration among civic organizations, healthcare professionals, volunteers and the private sector can create meaningful opportunities to serve the community. More than a one-day medical mission, the initiative highlighted how collective action can make healthcare more accessible while inspiring Cebuanos to take part in efforts that strengthen and save lives.

‘‘Transforming lives, one community at a time, because when a community cares together, every act of service becomes a step toward a healthier and brighter future,’’ added Remollo. S