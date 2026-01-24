The Line Divides returns with ‘Nobenta’

CEBU-BASED indie band The Line Divides has released “Nobenta,” its first new single since 2021’s “Destiny,” drawing inspiration from growing up in Cebu during the 1990s.

Produced by Nestor John Abellana, the track marks a shift in sound for the band, incorporating warm synth textures and a deliberately nostalgic tone. The song reflects on shared memories and everyday references from the decade, using a mix of English and Bisaya lyrics. Vocalist Louie George Tabaña said the writing process leaned heavily on personal experience, with references to pop culture staples of the era such as radio countdowns and Western pop influences.

The release is accompanied by a music video directed by Keith Human, filmed in a single continuous shot at a recognizable Cebu location. The video features animated elements by Jan Pizon and Abby Pacanan and draws visual cues from Filipino television programs popular in the 1990s. The music video is scheduled to premiere online on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Ahead of the video’s release, the band held a small listening event in Cebu, where attendees were shown the video in advance.

With “Nobenta,” The Line Divides revisits formative years that shaped both their sound and identity, blending personal memory with a broader sense of place while signaling a new creative phase for the group. / PR