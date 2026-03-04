Cebu

The Lipstick Lesbians launch experimental ‘Leaked Labs’

CONTENT creators Alexis Androulakis and Christina Basias Androulakis, known online as The Lipstick Lesbians, have introduced a new beauty venture called Leaked Labs. The wife-and-wife duo said the brand will release manufacturing samples directly to consumers, allowing products to be tested and refined based on public feedback before being either relaunched at scale or archived. The approach shifts parts of the traditional product development process into public view.

According to Alexis Androulakis, the concept aims to address what she described as fatigue with uniformity in the beauty market.” / AYP

