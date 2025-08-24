The list: Signatories to the joint statement

The call for transparency in flood control and infrastructure projects drew support from nearly all of Cebu’s local leaders. A total of 44 municipal mayors and five component city mayors signed the League of Municipalities of the Philippines–Cebu Chapter’s joint statement issued on Aug. 24, 2025.

Here are the signatories, organized by district and city:

In Cebu’s 1st District, Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad, San Fernando Mayor Mytha Canoy, and Sibonga Mayor Caroline Bacaltos signed the statement.

From the 2nd District, those who signed were Alcoy Mayor Jose Eugene Singson, Argao Mayor Allan Sesaldo, Boljoon Mayor Joie Genesse Derama, Dalaguete Mayor Nelin Tambis, Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren, Samboan Mayor Emerito Calderon Jr., and Santander Mayor Marites Buscato.

In the 3rd District, the signatories included Aloguinsan Mayor Cesare Ignatius Moreno, Asturias Mayor Dana Andrew Dumdum, Balamban Mayor Amos Edwin Cabahug, Barili Mayor Pablo John Garcia IV, Pinamungajan Mayor Glenn Baricuatro, and Tuburan Mayor Christian Diamante.

For the 4th District, those who signed were Bantayan Mayor Orlando Layese, Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr., Madridejos Mayor Romeo Villaceran, Medellin Mayor Edwin Salimbangon, San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez, Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa, Tabuelan Mayor Rex Gerona, and Tabogon Mayor Francis Salimbangon.

In the 5th District, Borbon Mayor Nico Dotillos, Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor, Catmon Mayor Avis Monleon, Compostela Mayor Felijur Quiño, Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco, Pilar Mayor Manuel “Winky” Santiago, Poro Mayor Edgar Rama, San Francisco Mayor Alfredo Arquillano Jr., Sogod Mayor Lissa Marie Streegan, and Tudela Mayor Greman Solante signed.

From the 6th District, Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado and Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan were among the signatories.

In the 7th District, the mayors who signed were Alcantara Mayor Fritz Lastimoso, Alegria Mayor Gilberto Magallon, Badian Mayor Jerome Librando, Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano Gica, Ginatilan Mayor Roy Singco, Malabuyoc Mayor Erlinda Piedad, Moalboal Mayor Inocents “Titing” Cabaron, and Ronda Mayor Chantillian Victoria Blanco.

For the component cities, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr., Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong, Carcar City Mayor Mario Patricio Barcenas, Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales, and Bogo City Mayor Maria Fernandez also affixed their signatures. / CDF