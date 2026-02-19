‘The Loved One’ earns P6.3M on opening day

ACCORDING to a reliable source, “The Loved One” earned P6.3 million on its opening day. While not a massive figure, it was described as a decent start. The romantic drama, starring Anne Curtis and Jericho Rosales, opened in cinemas on Feb. 11, 2026.

Box office observers expect an increase in earnings over Valentine’s weekend, especially after Viva reduced ticket prices to P230. Robinsons Movieworld is also offering a 45 percent discount on all screenings until April 15.

“The Loved One” tells the story of former lovers Eric and Ellie (Rosales and Curtis), whose feelings resurface when their paths cross again after 15 years. / TRC