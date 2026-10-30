The many flavors of Cebu in the Michelin Guide 2027

Cebu’s dining scene has another reason to celebrate as the MICHELIN Guide returns for its second year in the Philippines, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the MICHELIN Star.
For diners looking to explore beyond their usual favorites, the 2027 selection features 16 MICHELIN Selected restaurants and seven Bib Gourmand establishments across Cebu. Here’s where to begin.
MICHELIN Selected
This distinction recognizes restaurants that serve good food and demonstrate culinary quality, offering diners worthwhile places to discover beyond the starred establishments.
NEW ADDITIONS
RETURNING SELECTIONS
Bib Gourmand
The Bib Gourmand distinction recognizes restaurants offering good-quality cooking at moderate prices.
New additions and promotion
RETURNING SELECTIONS
The MICHELIN Guide unveiled the second edition of the MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at the MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Ceremony held at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts.
Including Cebu, the 2027 selection recognizes 127 establishments across Manila and Environs, with one Two MICHELIN Star restaurant, nine One MICHELIN Star restaurants, 31 MICHELIN Bib Gourmand establishments and 86 MICHELIN-Selected restaurants. S