The many flavors of Cebu in the Michelin Guide 2027

Cebu’s dining scene has another reason to celebrate as the MICHELIN Guide returns for its second year in the Philippines, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the MICHELIN Star.

For diners looking to explore beyond their usual favorites, the 2027 selection features 16 MICHELIN Selected restaurants and seven Bib Gourmand establishments across Cebu. Here’s where to begin.

MICHELIN Selected

This distinction recognizes restaurants that serve good food and demonstrate culinary quality, offering diners worthwhile places to discover beyond the starred establishments.

NEW ADDITIONS