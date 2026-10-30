Cebu

The many flavors of Cebu in the Michelin Guide 2027

The many flavors of Cebu in the Michelin Guide 2027
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Cebu’s dining scene has another reason to celebrate as the MICHELIN Guide returns for its second year in the Philippines, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the MICHELIN Star.

For diners looking to explore beyond their usual favorites, the 2027 selection features 16 MICHELIN Selected restaurants and seven Bib Gourmand establishments across Cebu. Here’s where to begin.

MICHELIN Selected

This distinction recognizes restaurants that serve good food and demonstrate culinary quality, offering diners worthwhile places to discover beyond the starred establishments.

NEW ADDITIONS

Kumedor – A family-run restaurant known for grilled chicken, pork and tuna jaw.
Kumedor – A family-run restaurant known for grilled chicken, pork and tuna jaw.(Red Coco Town, Lapu-Lapu City)
Oyster Bay – Fresh seafood and shellfish sourced from local Cebu waters.
Oyster Bay – Fresh seafood and shellfish sourced from local Cebu waters.(Plaridel St., Mandaue City)
Kokeek’s Manokan – Bacolod-style grilled chicken seasoned with coconut vinegar, ginger and lemongrass.
Kokeek’s Manokan – Bacolod-style grilled chicken seasoned with coconut vinegar, ginger and lemongrass.(Gov. Cuenco Ave., Cebu City)
Playa – Wood-fired, thin-crust pizzas, from classic flavours to inventive combinations.
Playa – Wood-fired, thin-crust pizzas, from classic flavours to inventive combinations.
Cyria’s Kandingan – Traditional goat dishes, including slow-braised kaldereta and sweet-and-spicy goat head.
Cyria’s Kandingan – Traditional goat dishes, including slow-braised kaldereta and sweet-and-spicy goat head.(Consolacion)
Marjo’s Pochero – A Cebu institution since 1969, serving beef rib pochero in a savoury broth.
Marjo’s Pochero – A Cebu institution since 1969, serving beef rib pochero in a savoury broth.(Gorordo Ave., Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City)

RETURNING SELECTIONS

Abli – Contemporary takes on Filipino dishes and familiar Cebuano flavours.
Abli – Contemporary takes on Filipino dishes and familiar Cebuano flavours.(A. Climaco St., Cebu City)
Coco – A relaxed dining spot with Filipino and Thai influences.
Coco – A relaxed dining spot with Filipino and Thai influences.(Punta Engaño Road, Lapu-Lapu City)
Dip – Nikkei cuisine blending Japanese techniques and Peruvian flavours.
Dip – Nikkei cuisine blending Japanese techniques and Peruvian flavours.(Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, Mactan Island, Punta Engaño Road, Lapu-Lapu City)
Enye by Chele González – Spanish cuisine with modern touches and local influences.
Enye by Chele González – Spanish cuisine with modern touches and local influences.(Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan, Seascapes Resort Town, Soong, Lapu-Lapu City)
Lantaw (Compostela) – Filipino favourites served in a relaxed, scenic setting.
Lantaw (Compostela) – Filipino favourites served in a relaxed, scenic setting.(Guiwanon before Shell, Compostela)
Kamakura – Japanese dining featuring freshly prepared soba and other classic dishes.
Kamakura – Japanese dining featuring freshly prepared soba and other classic dishes.(E.C. Building, Greenhills Road, Casuntingan, Mandaue City)
House of Lechon – Cebu lechon alongside well-loved Filipino dishes.
House of Lechon – Cebu lechon alongside well-loved Filipino dishes.(Acacia and Tojong St., Cebu City)
Maya – Mexican cuisine featuring freshly made tortillas and flavourful classics.
Maya – Mexican cuisine featuring freshly made tortillas and flavourful classics.(Crossroads Mall, Banilad Road, Cebu City)
Socarrat – Spanish dishes including paella, croquetas and other traditional favourites.
Socarrat – Spanish dishes including paella, croquetas and other traditional favourites.(Faustina Building, Bonifacio District, F. Cabahug St., Cebu City)
Sialo – Contemporary interpretations of Filipino cuisine in a seasonal tasting-menu format
Sialo – Contemporary interpretations of Filipino cuisine in a seasonal tasting-menu format(7A President Laurel St., Cebu City)

Bib Gourmand

The Bib Gourmand distinction recognizes restaurants offering good-quality cooking at moderate prices.

New additions and promotion

Tatang’s Lechon – Succulent Cebu lechon with crisp crackling, available in classic and spicy versions.
Tatang’s Lechon – Succulent Cebu lechon with crisp crackling, available in classic and spicy versions.(Wilson St., Apas, Lahug, Cebu City)
Kalipay! – Filipino comfort food with a contemporary touch, including shrimp in crab fat paste and kare-kare with crispy pork belly.
Kalipay! – Filipino comfort food with a contemporary touch, including shrimp in crab fat paste and kare-kare with crispy pork belly.(109 R. Duterte St, Banawa, Cebu City)
Ato-Ah – Modern interpretations of Cebuano favourites, from inasal-inspired chicken barbecue to pancit Bisaya.
Ato-Ah – Modern interpretations of Cebuano favourites, from inasal-inspired chicken barbecue to pancit Bisaya.(38 Park Ave., Cebu City)

RETURNING SELECTIONS

Esmen – A long-running eatery known for linarang, a tangy fish soup traditionally made with porcupine fish.
Esmen – A long-running eatery known for linarang, a tangy fish soup traditionally made with porcupine fish.(10 F. Rallos St., Pasil, Cebu City)
The Pig & Palm – Modern European-inspired dining with creative dishes and a contemporary approach to ingredients.
The Pig & Palm – Modern European-inspired dining with creative dishes and a contemporary approach to ingredients.(GF, MSY Tower, Pescadores Road, Cebu Business Park)
Abaseria Deli & Cafe – A nostalgic restaurant serving home-style Filipino dishes, including humba, sinigang pasayan and local desserts.
Abaseria Deli & Cafe – A nostalgic restaurant serving home-style Filipino dishes, including humba, sinigang pasayan and local desserts.(Villa Aurora Tennis Court, 32 President Quirino St., Kasambagan)
Lasa – Filipino cooking rooted in familiar local flavours, with dishes designed for a satisfying, casual meal.
Lasa – Filipino cooking rooted in familiar local flavours, with dishes designed for a satisfying, casual meal.(Near Roosevelt Drive, Busay, Cebu City)

The MICHELIN Guide unveiled the second edition of the MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at the MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Ceremony held at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts.

Including Cebu, the 2027 selection recognizes 127 establishments across Manila and Environs, with one Two MICHELIN Star restaurant, nine One MICHELIN Star restaurants, 31 MICHELIN Bib Gourmand establishments and 86 MICHELIN-Selected restaurants. S