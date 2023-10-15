The Medical City Clinic opens first Central Visayas branch

The Medical City Clinic (TMC Clinic) opened its first branch in Central Visayas, located on the third floor of Ayala Malls Central Bloc in Cebu IT Park on October 6, 2023.

TMC Clinic, a private ambulatory clinic specializing in outpatient care, is now in its 28th year of operation. With a proud legacy spanning over a quarter-century, TMC Clinic has emerged as a premier privately-run ambulatory clinic specializing in outpatient care such as medical consultations, laboratory tests, APE, X-rays, and other requirements.

This Cebu branch marks TMC Clinic’s 57th location and its debut in Central Visayas. While TMC Clinic has firmly established its presence in the bustling metropolitan enclave of Metro Manila, its vision extends far beyond these city limits. Plans are afoot to extend the reach of TMC Clinic’s quality healthcare services to the farthest corners of the Philippines, bridging gaps in healthcare accessibility.

The inauguration ceremony featured TMC Clinic’s President and CEO, Roberto “Bob” Muñoz, and Medical Director, Dr. Mariann Almajar.

TMC Clinic’s objective in Cebu is clear and that is to provide an additional option for primary and outpatient care, thus enhancing healthcare accessibility for Cebuanos.

TMC Clinic offers an extensive array of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures aimed at addressing various health concerns. Their healthcare professionals are well-trained to deliver comprehensive care across a spectrum of specialties, ensuring a coordinated approach to patient treatment.

TMC Clinic’s entry into Central Visayas signifies more than just expansion; it represents a promise to deliver exceptional healthcare, improve lives, and become a steadfast partner in the pursuit of wellness. As the newest healthcare provider in Cebu, TMC Clinic stands ready to light the way to a healthier future for the community.

TMC Clinic offers state-of-the-art diagnostic services, including laboratory testing, imaging, and specialized diagnostics. These services aid in the accurate diagnosis of medical conditions, enabling timely and effective treatment.

TMC Clinic Cebu takes pride in its distinguished doctors, each an acclaimed expert in their respective fields. Accompanying these medical experts are approximately 10 allied medical and administrative staff members, ever-ready to extend a helping hand and facilitate the seamless provision of services to every patient who walks through the clinic’s doors.

TMC Clinic has set its sight on a future marked by the establishment of more branches across the Philippines, with the aim of making quality healthcare even more accessible to a wider population.

TMC Clinic is open from Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For inquiries, contact (02) 8396-9899 or (0995) 047 7093.