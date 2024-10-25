The Medical City Clinic opens new branch in Lapu-Lapu City, marks second branch in Cebu

The Medical City Clinic (TMC Clinic) continues its expansion in the Visayas, officially opening its 66th branch nationwide on October 9, 2024. Conveniently located on the second floor of SM Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu in Pueblo Verde Mactan Economic Zone I, Lapu-Lapu City, this new branch is the second TMC Clinic in Cebu, the first one being in Ayala Malls Central Bloc. This new branch bolsters its mission of bringing accessible healthcare services closer to the community.
As a one-stop shop for all diagnostic needs, the Lapu-Lapu branch is equipped with modern medical facilities designed to provide comprehensive diagnostic services. From laboratory tests and X-rays to more advanced imaging, the clinic offers a range of medical services aimed at streamlining the patient experience.
With patient care at the forefront of its operations, TMC Clinic also ensures that every branch, including the new one in Lapu-Lapu City, maintains high standards of service. The clinic is staffed with skilled healthcare professionals and specialists, providing both medical consultations and diagnostic services under one roof.
“We require our specialists to be a diplomate of their specialty before we take them in. We are confident that they will be able to deliver their specialties and serve the patients well, and serve the patients well, ” said Dr. Mariann Almajar, TMC Clinic Medical Director.
As Lapu-Lapu City continues to develop as a growing economic hub and attract more residents, the demand for quality healthcare services rises. TMC Clinic is well-prepared to meet this growing need, offering easy access to comprehensive medical care for residents of Lapu-Lapu and neighboring areas.
By bringing advanced healthcare services closer to home, TMC Clinic helps alleviate the need for patients to travel long distances for medical consultations or diagnostic tests, providing a more convenient healthcare solution for the city’s expanding population.
Roberto “Bob” Muñoz, The Medical City Clinic President and Chief executive officer stated: “We hope that by being available, that we are able to be known for our quality and affordable health care services.”
With its long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional healthcare services, The Medical City Clinic is poised to play a vital role in meeting the healthcare needs of Lapu-Lapu City. As the clinic continues to expand its presence across the Philippines, patients can expect to see more branches providing reliable, efficient, and patient-focused care, ensuring that healthcare is made more accessible to where people live and work. S