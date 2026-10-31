The mind is not a machine

Engred Kate Dakay

Cebu Doctors’ University

How do we respond to a crisis when the world refuses to recognize it as one?

We charge our phones when their batteries run low, yet we expect ourselves to function even when we are running on empty. Somewhere between deadlines, expectations, and the pressure to keep up, we forget that our minds need care, too. We celebrate productivity, praise resilience, and admire people who never seem to break. But when did being strong start to mean suffering in silence?

Mental health is more than the absence of illness. It is about how we think, feel, and cope with life’s challenges. Yet, many people continue to suffer in silence because they fear being judged, misunderstood, or dismissed as overly sensitive. Not every battle leaves a bruise, and not every cry for help comes with tears.

“You cannot heal a wound you are forced to pretend does not exist.”

Perhaps someone around you is waiting for a message that says, “You can tell me.” Perhaps someone needs permission to pause without feeling guilty. We may not have the answers to every struggle, but we can offer something just as meaningful: a safe space to be heard without judgment.

Choose kindness over criticism, compassion over judgment, and understanding over stigma. Mental health awareness should be more than a conversation we revisit when tragedy strikes.

In a world obsessed with showing the best version of ourselves, let us learn to care for the parts that remain unseen. Life will always open new tabs. Responsibilities will come, expectations will grow, and uncertainties will remain. But remember that you are a person, not a browser expected to run endlessly without slowing down.

Rest is not a weakness. Silence should never be the price of survival.