The modern Filipiniana takes the spotlight at ' Filipino Spirit' runway

That dialogue between heritage and contemporary fashion took center stage during Golden Light Model & Artist Management’s ‘‘Filipino Spirit’’ Fashion Show at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on June 28, 2026. Built around the theme ‘‘Filipino Spirit,’’ the runway celebrated national identity through fashion, bringing together aspiring models, designers and fashion enthusiasts in a showcase of culture, craftsmanship and creativity.

For Cebu-based designer Judy Orbita, the collection began not with fabric or sketches, but with the question of what it means to be Filipino today.

‘‘My collection celebrates the Filipino spirit by blending our rich cultural heritage with modern elegance,’’ she said. ‘‘I wanted each piece to reflect the strength, grace and resilience of Filipinos while still being wearable for today’s generation.’’

Her collection reimagined familiar icons of Filipino formalwear, including the barong and the Filipiniana gown. Traditional elements appeared not as nostalgic reproductions but as thoughtful details seamlessly woven into contemporary silhouettes.

Across the runway, structured ternos shimmered with meticulous beadwork while clean lines lent each garment its sophistication. For Orbita, every design begins with research, intention and respect for Filipino craftsmanship.

‘‘The beadwork is thoughtfully planned to enhance the garment without overpowering it, adding texture and elegance. I love combining sleek, modern lines with handcrafted details because it creates a refined look while honoring the artistry behind Filipino fashion.’’

As Cebu’s fashion scene continues to evolve, Orbita has distinguished herself through structured tailoring and ethnic-inspired details that feel timeless rather than trend-driven.

‘‘I also make sure every design is made with careful attention to craftsmanship and fit. Rather than simply following trends, I focus on creating timeless pieces that allow clients to feel confident while proudly representing Filipino artistry.’’

Her runway presentation featured 14 ensembles — 11 womenswear looks and three menswear pieces — each offering a fresh interpretation of traditional Filipino formalwear while remaining cohesive through her signature aesthetic.

Behind the collection is a family-led fashion house. Judy Orbita, together with her brother, Jerson Roy Orbita, operates from Babag II, Lapu-Lapu City, creating Filipiniana, barongs, evening gowns, formalwear and rental pieces for special occasions.

The success of the event was made possible under the leadership of Anne Sherliy Norico, founder of the model and artist management agency. An international model, professional teacher and humanitarian, Norico’s work has positioned fashion as a space for cultural appreciation and opportunities for young creatives.

That philosophy was evident throughout the evening. While models learned the discipline of the runway, designers like Orbita demonstrated that the Filipino spirit is more than a theme. S