The musical theory behind the 'Maui Wowie' meme feat Darren Espanto

After all the memes, former Filipino child star turned vocal sensation Darren Espanto ended on a high note.

Well, technically, it was the high notes that put him under the spotlight in the first place.

On Nov. 30, 2025, Espanto performed a cover of Kid Cudi’s 2008 hit “Maui Wowie” on the TV show “ASAP.” The track has been making the rounds online lately, featuring individuals lip-syncing to the chorus while hanging off street poles, monkey bars or gym equipment, among others.

Espanto kicked off his cover by recreating the meme, hanging on to a monkey bar while holding a microphone in the other hand. However, when he reached the last chorus, he took the melody an octave higher — complete with choreography done with male backup dancers. Whether this was Espanto’s instinct or a musical director’s instruction, we might never know. But Philippine mainstream television has always had a soft spot for high notes, and Espanto delivered exactly that.

This was the moment that broke the internet, or at least a corner of it.

Musicality

Espanto has practically grown up in Philippine show business and was first introduced to the country in 2014 as a standout contestant on “The Voice Kids Philippines.” Over the years he has become known for bright, agile upper-range vocals — a natural tenor with a tendency to take moments most singers would avoid unless absolutely necessary.

In other words: if there is a high note available, Espanto will probably take it.

Kid Cudi, the artist on the original track, is a baritone. His delivery sits comfortably in a warm, low-mid pocket that gives “Maui Wowie” its laid-back, unbothered feel. Espanto, meanwhile, is a tenor whose natural comfort zone lives higher. What sounds relaxed for Cudi sits in a completely different range for Espanto. Instead of imitating Cudi’s mellow tone, he adapted the line to fit his own voice — brighter, higher and more performance-driven.

Another example that might be meme-worthy: imagine Chris Martin of Coldplay, a baritone, singing “Versace on the Floor” by Bruno Mars, a tenor.

Homophobia

As with many former child stars, Espanto has not been spared from online hostility. In this era, harmless performance quirks can become fuel for unnecessary commentary, and his sexuality has been a recurring target of speculation.

Espanto has publicly said he is straight, but even his own clarifications have not stopped some corners of social media from using moments — including this performance — as material for teasing or ridicule. It’s an unfortunate reminder of how easily harmless fun can be twisted into something personal.

Fun

The aftermath, however, took a lighter turn. As edits, spoofs and reenactments of the meme emerged, Espanto gathered the funniest ones and posted them himself. He eventually capped it with a final video of his own attempt to recreate the moment, leaning into the absurdity with good humor.

While the laughs have generally been at his expense, Espanto — whether by instinct or with the guidance of his public relations team — handled the entire cycle with grace. He currently has approximately nine million followers across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.