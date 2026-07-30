‘The Odyssey’ nears $1 billion at the box office

EPIC action fantasy film “The Odyssey” has dominated the box office for two consecutive weeks.

During its opening weekend in North America from July 17 to 19, 2026, the film earned $123.5 million. It followed that up with a $90 million domestic gross during its second weekend from July 24 to 26.

Starring Matt Damon, “The Odyssey” is currently the seventh highest-grossing film of 2026. If its strong performance continues, industry observers say it could eventually surpass the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

So far, only three Hollywood films released in 2026 have crossed the $1 billion milestone: “Toy Story 5” with $1.024 billion, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” with $1.016 billion and “Michael” with $1.011 billion.

According to Box Office Mojo, the top-grossing films worldwide as of July 27, 2026, are: “Toy Story 5” ($1.024 billion), “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” ($1.016 billion), “Michael” ($1.011 billion), “The Devil Wears Prada 2”($690.9 million), “Project Hail Mary” ($684.1 million), “Pegasus 3” ($656.5 million), “The Odyssey” ($652 million), “Obsession” ($458.6 million), “Minions & Monsters” ($413.8 million), “Backrooms” ($389.7 million), “Hoppers”($389.6 million), “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” ($344.8 million), “Dear You” ($289.3 million), “Wuthering Heights” ($241.7 million) and “Disclosure Day” ($239 million). / TRC S