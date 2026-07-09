‘The P3.5 million penalty is too harsh’ — Anjo

Actor and TV host Anjo Yllana said the penalty imposed on him by the court is far too severe.

His statement came after he lost the civil complaint for defamation filed against him by TVJ Productions. “Honestly, I think the P3.5 million penalty imposed on me is very harsh,” Anjo said in Ogie Diaz’s vlog.

“First of all, I didn’t kill anyone. I didn’t rape anyone. I didn’t steal. I didn’t even curse,” he added.

Anjo admitted that he was at fault and said he had already apologized last year. However, “Eat Bulaga” still pursued the case against him.

He also expressed surprise that the court was able to issue a decision in just six months. According to Anjo, he believes the P3.5 million in damages is unreasonable for remarks that he admitted were inappropriate. “I accept that I’m guilty. I accept that I hurt you and I’m guilty. I’m sorry. But the punishment is something I just can’t accept.”

For now, Anjo said he plans to appeal the decision before the Court of Appeals and, if necessary, elevate the case to the Supreme Court. / TRC