The Philippine Junior Marketing Association organizes annual assembly, imparts the value of striking impressions

Amidst the rise of TikTok influencers, brands, and content creators, standing strong with powerful signature imprints amplified by bold and astonishing tactics such as guerilla marketing, PJMA’s General Assembly 2024 raised the bar high.

Prince Cacho, vice president for research and development and co-project head of general assembly, emphasized, “Being iconic isn’t just about being noticed; it’s about creating a legacy that resonates through time.”

The assembly showcased distinguished speakers, such as Jorge Wieneke, a serial entrepreneur, who spoke on “Becoming Contagiously Iconic” to provide insights into mastering the elements that make a brand or content go viral.

Jerry Yao, known as the marketing sensei of the Philippines, shared his expertise in “Crafting a Signature Imprint,” addressing the importance of speaking with confidence and creating a timeless personal brand. Lastly, Jeano Cruz, partner and creative director of GIGIL, discussed “Captivating the Crowd,” focusing on differentiation through guerrilla marketing strategies.

In line with PJMA’s mission to Crossing Borders, the National Executive Board 2023 to 2024 vowed to equip its members with distinctive skills and expertise, fostering the ultimate vision of, “Traversing Dynamic Capacities.” Their pledge aims to help fellow marketistas constantly thrive in an ever-evolving marketing landscape.

Attendees and partners also enjoyed a booth exhibit filled with internship opportunities, brand activations, and a showcase of iconic JMA trademarks and a parade of university flags, adding a dynamic element to the event.

Vice president for membership and project head for general assembly Shainah Babar concluded the assembly by stating that the path to becoming iconic lies not just in what you sell, but in how you connect with people.

PJMA’s annual assembly remains a key avenue for industry insights and networking, ensuring that participants stay well-informed about the dynamic and ever-changing marketing landscape.