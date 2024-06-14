The Pinoy dad starter pack
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by recognizing the unique traits and quirks that make our Pinoy dads truly one-of-a-kind?
In the spirit of fun and appreciation, we’ve put together the ultimate “Pinoy Dad Starter Pack.” Whether you’re a father yourself, know one, or are simply here for the laughs, this list is sure to bring a smile to your face.
The Timeless Sando
No Pinoy dad wardrobe is complete without the classic sando (sleeveless undershirt). Whether he’s lounging at home, doing some light gardening or just catching the latest basketball game, the sando is his go-to attire. Paired with shorts and flip-flops, it’s the epitome of dad comfort. Bonus points if it’s a bit worn out or has some mysterious stains that refuse to come out.
The Ultimate Dad Jokes
If there’s one thing Pinoy dads are known for, it’s their legendary dad jokes. These puns and corny quips are delivered with such enthusiasm that you can’t help but laugh, even if they make you groan. Expect classics like, “Unsay first words nga gi-sulti sa robot nga made in Cebu? I AM BOT” (ty r/cebu) Prepare to be both amused and slightly exasperated.
The Mighty Belt
Forget the latest fashion trends; the quintessential Pinoy dad’s fashion accessory is his trusty belt. This isn’t just any belt – it’s the multifunctional, all-purpose tool that holds his outfit together and serves as a makeshift tool or disciplinary device (just the sound of it coming off is enough to make any kid straighten up). It’s the silent enforcer of house rules and order.
The Karaoke King
A true Pinoy dad is never shy about belting out his favorite tunes on the karaoke machine. With a songbook repertoire that ranges from classic ballads to 80s rock hits, his go-to performance is bound to feature some tear-jerking renditions of Air Supply or his unique twist on a Frank Sinatra classic. His enthusiasm is unmatched, and he’s always ready for an encore, whether the audience is ready or not.
The Handy Toolbox
Need a quick fix? Just call Dad! Every Pinoy dad has an impressive toolbox that seems to contain the solution to every household problem. Leaky faucet? Wobbly chair? Mysterious noise in the car? He’s got it covered. His tools might be a bit rusty, and he might improvise with a few non-traditional methods, but there’s nothing he can’t handle. His motto: “Kaya na, basta naay duct tape.” (You can fix anything with duct tape.)
The Strategic Siesta
Master of the power nap, Pinoy dads know the importance of a well-timed siesta. They have an uncanny ability to fall asleep anywhere — on the couch, in a hammock, or even in the middle of a noisy family gathering. Just give him 15 to 20 minutes, and he’ll wake up refreshed and ready to take on the rest of the day (or at least ready for another round of dad jokes).
The Infinite Wisdom
Pinoy dads are fountains of wisdom and advice, often sharing their knowledge through proverbs and life lessons. Whether it’s about saving money, dealing with difficult people or the importance of family, his words are golden nuggets that you’ll carry with you forever. Of course, these gems of wisdom are often delivered during those precious moments when you least expect them, making them all the more memorable.
The Love for Lutong Bahay
No one appreciates a hearty, home-cooked meal more than a Pinoy dad. His palate craves the comfort of traditional dishes like adobo, sinugba and lechon. And while he might not always be the chef in the family, he’s the most enthusiastic taste-tester, always ready to give his seal of approval with a satisfied “Sarap!” (Delicious!).
The “It’s Just a Scratch” Mentality
No matter how serious the injury, a Pinoy dad will always downplay it. “It’s just a scratch,” he’ll say, even if he’s bleeding profusely. His toughness is both admirable and slightly concerning, but it’s his way of showing that nothing can bring him down.
The Dad Bod
Forget the six-pack abs. The quintessential Pinoy dad embraces the dad bod. It’s a testament to all the good food — lechon, adobo, sinugba — he’s enjoyed over the years. The dad bod is a badge of honor, showing that he’s lived life to the fullest and savored every delicious bite along the way.
As we celebrate Father’s Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate the humor, love, and dedication of every Pinoy dad. Their unique blend of quirks and qualities makes them the superheroes of our lives. And for that, we are eternally grateful.
So, here’s to you, Pinoy dads – may your sando stay fresh, your jokes never run out, and your karaoke attempts always be in tune. Happy Father’s Day!