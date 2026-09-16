‘The Pitt,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ sweep 78th Emmys

The Pitt” and “Widow’s Bay” dominated the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2026, with “The Pitt” winning Best Drama Series for a second year and Noah Wyle taking Lead Actor in a Drama Series. “Widow’s Bay” swept the comedy categories, winning Best Comedy Series and acting awards for Matthew Rhys, Stephen Root and Kate O’Flynn. Rhys also won Lead Actor in a Limited Series for “The Beast in Me”
Jean Smart won her fifth straight Lead Actress in a Comedy trophy for “Hacks,” becoming the first woman to win that category for every season of a show’s run and tying the all-time record of eight Emmys. Allison Janney later reached eight career Emmys after winning Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “The Diplomat.”
Selected winners
• Drama Series: The Pitt
• Lead Actor (Drama):
Noah Wyle — The Pitt
• Lead Actress (Drama):
Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus
• Supporting Actor (Drama):
Tom Pelphrey — Task
• Supporting Actress (Drama):
Allison Janney — The Diplomat
• Comedy Series: Widow’s Bay
• Lead Actor (Comedy):
Matthew Rhys — Widow’s Bay
• Lead Actress (Comedy):
Jean Smart — Hacks
• Supporting Actor (Comedy):
Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay
• Supporting Actress
(Comedy): Kate O’Flynn —
Widow’s Bay
• Limited/Anthology Series:
DTF St. Louis
• Lead Actor (Limited): Matthew
Rhys — The Beast in Me
• Lead Actress (Limited):
Sally Field — Remarkably
Bright Creatures
• Other awards:
• Reality Competition:
The Traitors
• Variety Series: The Late
Show with Stephen Colbert
• Bob Hope Humanitarian
Award: Michael J. Fox. S