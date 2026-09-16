‘The Pitt,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ sweep 78th Emmys

Jean Smart won her fifth straight Lead Actress in a Comedy trophy for “Hacks,” becoming the first woman to win that category for every season of a show’s run and tying the all-time record of eight Emmys. Allison Janney later reached eight career Emmys after winning Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “The Diplomat.”

Selected winners

• Drama Series: The Pitt

• Lead Actor (Drama):

Noah Wyle — The Pitt

• Lead Actress (Drama):

Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

• Supporting Actor (Drama):

Tom Pelphrey — Task

• Supporting Actress (Drama):

Allison Janney — The Diplomat

• Comedy Series: Widow’s Bay

• Lead Actor (Comedy):

Matthew Rhys — Widow’s Bay

• Lead Actress (Comedy):

Jean Smart — Hacks

• Supporting Actor (Comedy):

Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay

• Supporting Actress

(Comedy): Kate O’Flynn —

Widow’s Bay

• Limited/Anthology Series:

DTF St. Louis

• Lead Actor (Limited): Matthew

Rhys — The Beast in Me

• Lead Actress (Limited):

Sally Field — Remarkably

Bright Creatures

• Other awards:

• Reality Competition:

The Traitors

• Variety Series: The Late

Show with Stephen Colbert

• Bob Hope Humanitarian

Award: Michael J. Fox. S