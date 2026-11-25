Who gets recognized

The awards cover different categories honoring creative contributions, individual achievements and the wider dance community. Organizers hope to recognize artists «who keep sharpening their skills, stay active in the industry and help move the culture forward.»

Finding them takes people on the ground. For the first Visayas leg, organizers called on community leaders and ambassadors from Bohol, Cebu, Dumaguete, Tacloban, Ormoc and beyond, who know exactly who’s been doing the work back home.

Canda said the team spent time studying how different award-giving bodies and digital platforms recognize talent, eventually developing an approach that speaks to the realities of the dance industry.

Dance leaders

“Being recognized is enough. I feel like our efforts and craft have not gone to waste,” Judz Cuevas of The Lifestyle, whose crew hails from Dumaguete.

For Cuevas, the recognition also comes with responsibility. As a nominee for the Legacy Award Visayas, he sees it as an opportunity to become more professional in his craft and deliver something worthy of the stage.

Christian Gobenciong of SLCK, a crew from Tacloban, said the recognition has renewed the group’s motivation, particularly among its senior members.

“It ignited a fire in us again. A lot of our members are feeling that right now. It makes us feel appreciated, especially the seniors. It really gave us more motivation,” he said.

For Ryan Perez of Astrophile, who is also nominated for Mentor of the Year Visayas, the feeling is clear.

“It is exciting because it makes us feel good that we are one of the few crews selected in the first ever Potter’s awards,” he said.

“It’s more of an honor because of the many dance groups across the Visayas,” said Christian Tondag of SZHD, who is also nominated for Mentor of the Year and Legacy Award. He added that the recognition also matters to his choreographers, who are leaders and active members of the community.

“The Potter’s Awards is pure acknowledgment for them because they have fulfilled their role in the community,” he said.

Jay Villaver of The Exporters also considers the selection an honor. “My team has a legacy in Cebu, and it was turned over to me. I’m new as a director, so I have the responsibility to uplift the legacy of the team.”

‘We need to give it time’

“The usual challenge is really time management,” Perez said. “Some work full time, some are full-time students, so it’s hard to train at night. With limited time for this competition, we really need to give it time.”

Carl Vincent Alqueza of SB 3rd Gen, who is also nominated for Artist of the Year, pointed to the same hurdle: time management.

For Tondag, it is the challenge of sustaining the group’s performance throughout the competition.

“The biggest challenge is that there are a lot of rounds,” he said, noting that organizations are also busy with Sinulog preparations. “The hard part is maintaining the quality throughout the rounds, and we’re just hoping the performances will be good.”

Joshua Sarsonas of CUBS Society, who is also nominated for the Legacy Award, is looking at what happens inside the studio.

“We haven’t started the process yet, but I think the biggest challenge is the creative collaboration between the choreo pool and the creative director,” he said. “It’s a love-hate relationship because the collaboration is tough. Sometimes it’s smooth.”

The matchups

The Masters Cup opens with The Duels, followed by The Redemption, and culminates in The Masterpiece. The matchups are The Exporters versus SB 3rd Gen, SLCK versus Cubs Society, SZHD versus Astrophile and The Lifestyle versus We Steeze.

The Potter’s Awards Visayas and Masters Cup will take place on February 6, 2027, at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. The red carpet runs in the early afternoon, followed by the Masters Cup and the gala and awards night.

Ultimately, the event is for the dancers who continue to train, create, lead and contribute. Like clay in a potter’s hands, their journeys are still taking shape. S