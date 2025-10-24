The price of fake news

FOR some vloggers, posting online may just be for content — but in Badian, Cebu, those posts have real consequences.

Tourism workers in Badian, a southwest Cebu town known for its world-famous canyoneering adventure at Kawasan Falls, are feeling the impact of false social media claims that the site was damaged by the recent northern Cebu earthquake.

“Our guides and even the locals are very alarmed with the recent posting on social media if in the long run, it will really affect them,” Badian Tourism Officer Earl Vincent Endab said on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

Endab said while the tourist spot is not currently in its peak season, local guides and residents are already concerned about the long-term effect of the misinformation on their livelihoods if not addressed immediately.

Endab said on a normal day, around 500 to 600 tourists join canyoneering activities in Badian. Lately, the number has dropped to about 450 to 530 visitors.

He said while the drop may seem minimal, it is worrying as November and December, the peak months for tourism, approach.

“Our tourists are really curious, asking whether the video that circulated was true or not, especially now that the peak season for visitors is approaching. They’re very curious because many of them have already planned their trips to Badian,” Endab said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Endab explained that social media plays a major role in shaping tourists’ perceptions, making misinformation particularly damaging.

“If people see on social media that something like that happened and they believe it occurred at our site, of course, no one will come here because everyone now relies on social media for updates about tourist destinations. That’s why our locals, especially the guides, were quick to correct the false claims online,” Endab said.

The Badian Municipal Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) checked on tourism sites after the earthquake.

“Our MDRRMO immediately conducted an assessment to determine what response the LGU should take. It was found that there was no damage caused by the earthquake, so we were able to reopen right away after the assessment to allow the people of Badian to continue their livelihood,” he said.

Earlier, the local government unit of Badian, through its public information page, posted a statement refuting the claims on Oct. 17.

This was followed by a resolution passed by the Sangguniang Bayan (SB) on Thursday, Oct. 23, denouncing the false social media posts that claimed Kawasan Falls and its canyoneering routes were unsafe following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 30.

The SB demanded a public apology and retraction, within seven days, from five individuals allegedly responsible for spreading the misleading information,

warning that failure to comply could result in possible legal action.

Of the five individuals, namely: Elsy Jore Imperial (Tabuelan, Cebu); Rotalia Cabotaje Oponda (Mandaue City); Alexan Alimbon Masangay (Davao City); Robinson Velasco Jr. (Mexico, Pampanga); and Marlene Salazar Alejandro (Minglanilla, Cebu); three (Imperial, Alejandro, and Masangay) have already issued public apologies online.

Endab assured Kawasan Falls remains safe and fully operational, urging visitors to verify information from official tourism channels before sharing content online. / CDF