The Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour, new single

AFTER 16 years apart, The Pussycat Dolls have announced their return with a global tour and new music.

The comeback will feature original members Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt performing as a trio.

Alongside the tour announcement, the group will release a new single titled "Club Song," their first track in six years.

The song was produced and co-written by Mike Sabath, who has previously collaborated with artists including Raye and Jade Thirlwall.

However, other original members Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton are not expected to join the reunion.

In announcing the comeback, Scherzinger confirmed the group’s return with the message: “PCD, baby — we’re back!” (AYP)