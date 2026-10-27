The Qings celebrate new single with Cebu listening party

CEBU pop-rock band The Qings released its new single, “You and Me,” on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, and celebrated with a listening party the following day at The Loudhouse Cebu in Kasambagan, Cebu City.

The exclusive, limited-capacity event also featured performances by local artists Vincent Eco, Coloura and Lynel. Exploring themes of universal love, “You and Me” takes inspiration from classic rock and roll, incorporating playful elements that reflect the band’s personality.

The single balances nostalgic rock influences with the group’s distinct sound. Acclaimed producer Vince Lucero handled the recording sessions, while St3r10, who previously released a summer remix of the band’s single “Samantha,” took charge of the mixing and mastering.

Formed by the Quibranza siblings in Cebu City, The Qings evolved from the indie rock outfit Bethany into a five-piece pop-rock ensemble. The band released its transitional EP, “Parallels,” in March 2024, reimagining tracks from Bethany before expanding its sound with the city-pop-infused Bisaya single “Samantha” in September 2025.

The listening party was organized by independent record label Melt Records, which has hosted performances by emerging Cebu bands and artists, including Coloura, The Line Divides, Awkward Dancer, Cosmic Kid and The Qings. / VJJ S