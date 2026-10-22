The Qings return with new single “You and Me”

Rising pop rock act The Qings have announced the upcoming release of their brand new single “You and Me”. The new track will be available on all major streaming platforms on October 23, 2026.

“You and Me” explores themes of universal love - a musical adventure that takes on classic rock and roll, infused with playful elements throughout the song. With its infectious energy, catchy melodies and spirited instrumentation, the track captures the joy and spontaneity of connection.

The new single balances nostalgic rock influences with the band’s own playful personalities. The production work showcases the band’s collaborative spirit, with acclaimed producer Vince Lucero handling the recording sessions and St3r10, who released a summer remix of the band’s previous single “Samantha”, delivering a polished mix and master.

To celebrate the release, The Qings are hosting a party at Loudhouse in Cebu City on October 24. The exclusive, limited-capacity event will also feature performances by local favorites including Vincent Eco, Coloura and Lynel.

Alongside “Samantha”, “You and Me” forms part of a bigger project that The Qings have in store for their growing fanbase, with further details to be announced at a later release.

Formed by the Quibranza siblings in Cebu City, The Qings have evolved from the acclaimed indie rock outfit Bethany into a dynamic five‑piece pop‑rock ensemble. After debuting the transitional EP Parallels in March 2024 — a reimagined collection of beloved Bethany tracks — the group continued to expand its sonic palette with the city‑pop‑infused Bisaya single “Samantha” in September 2025. The forthcoming track “You and Me” marks the next chapter in their artistic journey.

The Qings hope “You and Me” becomes your next radio jam — an infectious, feel-good track that’s ready to find its way into your daily rotation. / PR