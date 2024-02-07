The realities of digital nomadism, why some choose to settle

While this lifestyle has become increasingly popular, there is a growing trend of individuals choosing to step away from it. In this article, we explore the essence of digital nomadism, its appeal and the unique challenges that prompt some to reevaluate their choice of a nomadic lifestyle.

Defining digital nomadism

Digital nomads, as defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary, are individuals who leverage technology to work remotely and travel anywhere they desire. Unlike traditional remote workers, digital nomads embody a unique blend of work and exploration. They are wanderers, traversing the globe while maintaining a virtual connection to their careers.

Fueling this trend is the symbiotic relationship between digital nomadism and the Covid-19 pandemic, which accelerated the adoption of location-independent work. The allure is undeniable — escaping daily commutes in favor of working amid the world’s wonders.

Demographics, professions

According to Carlo Delantar, partner and head of ESG and Circular Economy of Gobi Partners, the digital nomad community is primarily composed of individuals from Generation Z and millennials, with a significant presence in the IT sector, including software and web developers, startup founders, marketers and creative professionals. Research indicates diverse income levels within this community, with some earning less than $25,000 annually and others boasting household incomes exceeding $75,000.

Digital nomad scene

in the Philippines

While the digital nomad community in the Philippines may not be as extensive as in neighboring countries, the nation has seen steady growth. The introduction of the Digital Nomad Visa in May 2023 further highlights the country’s efforts to attract remote workers, providing them with the opportunity to live and work against the backdrop of the Philippines’ tropical beauty.

According to an article written by Ana Peligro in November 2023 for CoinGeek, Orly Darnayla, founder of Baybayin Hub, highlights the Philippines’ efforts to become a digital nomad hub by modernizing infrastructure, providing reliable internet and promoting conducive work environments. La Union and Siargao are emerging as popular choices for remote workers due to affordable living and improved internet speeds. Darnayla sees the digital nomad lifestyle as a compelling alternative for employees, especially former overseas Filipino workers, offering flexibility and higher income potential.

Mental, physical toll

However, the digital nomad lifestyle, portrayed through Instagram posts and travel blogs, conceals a reality that’s not always as glamorous as it seems. Ellen Nguyen of BBC News sheds light on the challenges faced by this community, particularly the lack of stable connections and lasting friendships leading to feelings of isolation and depression.

Lauren Juliff, a seasoned digital nomad, shares her struggles with managing a business while battling panic attacks. Her decision to settle into an apartment in Portugal marked a turning point, revealing a harsh truth: the nomadic lifestyle isn’t a one-size-fits-all paradise. Juliff’s experience echoes a common sentiment among former digital nomads, including notable personalities like Oz Chen, 2foodtrippers and The Ordinary Adventurer, who abandoned the lifestyle seeking respite and a change of pace.

The decision to relinquish the nomadic life, though challenging, often brings unexpected rewards. As Juliff confided: “Making the decision to stop was hard. I did struggle quite a bit with learning who I was as a person if I wasn’t traveling full-time.”

These notable digital nomads have publicly shared their experiences of leaving the nomadic lifestyle. Issues such as difficulty in running businesses while traveling, panic attacks and a desire for more stability led these individuals to transition to a more settled life, often maintaining a balance between work and personal exploration.

Digital nomadism offers a unique blend of work and travel, appealing to those seeking adventure and flexibility. However, the challenges, including a lack of community, potential health issues and the need for stability, have prompted some to reevaluate their choice. As the digital nomad landscape evolves, individuals continue to navigate the delicate balance between the allure of exploration and the need for a stable and fulfilling lifestyle. S