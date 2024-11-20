The Reef Resort Mactan celebrates second anniversary, ushers in the Christmas season with a tree lighting ceremony

erenaded by the University of Cebu Chorus and violinist Dom Gelvez.

Since it first opened, The Reef Island Resort Mactan has worked hard to provide a luxury experience focused on relaxation and comfort for all guests. The two-year milestone reflects the resort’s dedication to offering high-quality service and a peaceful atmosphere. Located along Mactan’s scenic coastline, the resort has become a popular choice for visitors looking for a memorable getaway.

Resort Manager Gerra Lizares welcomed guests and partners to the event, stating: “Your Reef family will always try to make this place your home away from home, and we will always make sure that our valued guests leave this place feeling authentic and passionate service, focused on the heart and soul of their destination. We will serve with a sense of inclusivity, rather than exclusivity.”

As the holiday season approaches, The Reef Island Resort Mactan welcomes both locals and travelers to experience the festive mood that fills the resort. The tree lighting ceremony marked the beginning of this cheerful time, creating a warm space for guests to relax and enjoy the holiday spirit. With its beautiful views, comfortable accommodations, and commitment to guest satisfaction, The Reef Island Resort continues to grow as a favorite destination for those seeking a refreshing escape away from the noise of the city.