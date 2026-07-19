The rescue, final days of Philippine Eagle Sawaga-Dalwangan

The remarkable rescue of Sawaga-Dalwangan, a young Philippine eagle found injured in the mountains of Bukidnon, has ended in heartbreak after the critically endangered raptor died while undergoing rehabilitation.

The eagle was rescued on July 3, 2026, after Lumad rescuer Marvin Linoy heard loud commotion while gathering passion fruit in a forested area in Bukidnon. Investigating the noise, he reportedly found the eagle being surrounded and attacked by more than 30 monkeys. Mistaking the bird for a wild chicken at first, Linoy imitated a dog’s bark to drive the monkeys away.

When he reached the eagle, he found it lying on the ground, covered in mud and trembling. He carefully covered it with fern leaves and wrapped it in his jacket while waiting for help. With assistance from the Daraghuyan Indigenous community, the Inhandig Tribal Multi-Purpose Cooperative, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and local authorities, the eagle was brought in for emergency treatment.

Veterinarians later found Sawaga-Dalwangan to be weak, dehydrated and unable to feed on its own. It had multiple wounds, severe maggot infestation on its wings, abdomen and tail, while X-rays also revealed two metal pellets lodged in its body, one in its wing and another in its left thigh.

In the next few days after that, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) shared hopeful updates, saying the eagle had become alert and responsive, was eating on its own and had responded to treatment.

But on July 18, the PEF announced that Sawaga-Dalwangan had suffered a sudden medical crisis while recovering at the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City. Despite efforts to save the bird, it could not be revived.

“After her rescue, she showed real signs of improvement. She became stronger and more alert, ate on her own and responded well to treatment,” the foundation said.

“We share the grief of everyone who followed her journey and hoped for her recovery. Sawaga-Dalwangan’s rescue was not in vain and the lessons from her case will help improve the care of other Philippine Eagles.”

The foundation also thanked the Lumad rescuers, veterinary teams, government agencies and conservation partners who worked together to give the critically endangered national bird a second chance. The foundation continues to investigate the eagle’s cause of death. S